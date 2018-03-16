Chag Sameach! Celebrate Passover With These Awesome Events
Keep the kids happy (even without bread) this Passover.
It’s nearly Passover, that time of year when we put away the bread and grains and pull out matzah once more. If you’re looking to celebrate with your little ones, we have a bunch of ideas for staving off the carb-free grumpies, from special Passover dinners to kid-geared celebrations. Grab your glass of wine (or four) and see what we’ve rounded up!
Freds at Barneys Madison Avenue
Chef Mark Strausman is cooking up a traditional Passover meal for $115 per person from March 30 through April 7. Nosh on classic Passover dishes including “Fred’s Matzoh Ball Soup” and “My Mother’s Brisket.” The family-style meal is also available for pickup. barneys.com
image: barneys.com
Creative Family Passover Seder
Celebrate Passover with this family-friendly event full of singing, dancing, and even “Dayenu” conga lines! Plus, nosh on a locally-sourced, nut-free Kosher meal.
$72 adult; $55 child; $25 children 1-2; children under 1 free, 4:30pm, March 31. 92y.org
image: 92y.org
Passover Celebration
Ages 4 and under will have a blast at this special family celebration. The free event features songs, stories, and sensory exploration sure to thrill as well as educate about the story of Passover. Free, 3:15-4pm, March 28. jccmanhattan.org
image: skeebop.com
Boulud Sud / Cafe Boulud
Kids with more refined palettes (or parents who are so done with cooking the Seder meal) might enjoy a fancy dinner out at Boulud Sud or Cafe Boulud. Boulud Sud’s dinner includes matzo ball soup with leeks, carrots, and confit chicken; braided Niman ranch brisket with pomegranate, walnut and Swiss chard; and coconut macaroon gateau with Manjari mousse, chocolate biscuit, and coconut sorbet. At Cafe Boulud, you can sample a smoked Ora king salmon with deviled egg, horseradish cream, and dill; roast heritage chicken and butterscotch with roasted bananas, coconut, and chocolate ice cream. bouludsud.com
image: danielboulud.com
Matzapalooza
At the Museum at Eldridge Street, families can participate in a slightly new take on the classic Passover Seder. With holiday-themed arts and crafts, a scavenger hunt, a student choir, and plenty of food (think charoset, matzah, and egg creams!), you’ll create a template for future successful Seders with the whole family! 11am-1pm, March 18, $14 adults; $8 child 6-14; children under 5 free. eldridgestreet.org
Freedom Art Jam
With a ShirLaLa performance, holiday artifact crafts, freedom paintings, and more, the Jewish Museum’s Passover celebration can’t be missed. The art workshops include Sculptural Vessels and Passover Pattern Postcards, and you should be sure to check out the exhibition Marc Camille Chaimowicz: Your Place or Mine… and the museum’s Passover related art and objects in Scenes from the Collection. RSVP is recommended. $18 adults; children under 18 free, 12-4pm, March 25. thejewishmuseum.org
image: thejewishmuseum.org
Pop-Up Passover
The Museum of Jewish Heritage is throwing their very own Passover celebration designed for ages 4 to 8, where interactive activities for parents and kids help you see how to personalize your Seder. Events include a kid-friendly cooking demonstration, an original Passover play inspired by selections from PJ Library, and a scavenger hunt. $10, 10am-12pm, March 25. mjhnyc.org
image: nyft.org