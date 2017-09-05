Party With Your Little Ghouls At These Wickedly Fun Halloween Events
Even before Halloween night arrives, there are plenty of fun and not too spooky events to get you in the Halloween spirit! From face painting to dog shows to costume parades, there are plenty of opportunities for festive family fun. Whether it’s carving a pumpkin at the park or going trick-or-treating, check out these Halloween activities happening this October!
Halloween Harvest Festival
October 28
[All Ages]
Socrates Sculpture Park is hosting a Halloween Harvest Festival in partnership with Ballet Folklórico Mexicano de Nueva York. Immerse your family in the “Day of the Dead” theme with a musical performance by Ballet Folklórico Mexicano de Nueva York, spooky costume making with Socrates artists, face-painting with Agostino Arts, and placing relics at ancestral altars. Pets can receive animal blessings from Urban Shaman Mama Donna, as well as enter a pet costume contest. Free; 11am-3pm. Socrates Sculpture Park, Long Island City, Queens, 718-956-1819, socratessculpturepark.org
Photo: deviantworld.com
27th Annual Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade
October 21
[All Ages]
Come watch dogs strut their stuff at Tompkins Square Park this year! There are two 90-minute rounds in the dog show competition, and one dog will be chosen from the winners in previous rounds to win Best in Show. The competition starts at noon, rain or shine. Contestants will compete for thousands of dollars in prizes. Free but a donation of $5 is suggested, No fee is required to enter your dog; 12-3pm. Tompkins Square Park, East 10th Street, tompkinssquaredogrun.com
Photo: tompkinssquaredogrun.com
Haunted High Line
Date TBD
[All Ages]
Cast your fears away with the haunted festivities at the annual Haunted High Line! Every October, the High Line is decked out with Halloween decor to get you in the Halloween spirit. Learn about the ghosts who haunt the High Line, enjoy yummy treats, and dance to lively music. This free event features family-friendly activities like photo booths, face painting, dancing, live performances, and more. RSVP is required; enter at 14th Street and 10th Avenue, 212-206-9922, thehighline.org
Photo: inhabitat.com
Halloween Haunted Walk and Fair
October 24
[Ages 7-12]
Make sure to stop by the 36th Annual Halloween Walk and Fair presented by the Prospect Park Alliance! Bring the family out for an afternoon full of fun. You’ll encounter zombies and witches on a haunted walk through Lookout Hill. There will be family-friendly activities during the fair on the Nethermead—like meeting Snoopy from “The Peanuts Movie.” You’ll go home stuffed thanks to all of the treats available from local food trucks. Free; 12-3pm. 95 Prospect Park West, Brooklyn, 718-965-8951, prospectpark.org
Photo: brooklynbridgeparents.com
44th Annual Village Halloween Parade
October 31
[All Ages]
Join in the most creative event open to the public Halloween! Anyone wearing a costume is welcome to join the Village Halloween Parade. The parade starts at 6th Avenue and Canal Street and there will hundreds of puppets, 53 bands, dancers, and other New Yorkers at this year’s Imaginary Menagerie-themed parade. Create your own beastly hybrids and fill the route with your unique creations. Free; 6:30-8:30pm. Greenwich Village, 6th Avenue between Spring and 16th Streets, 845-758-5519, halloween-nyc.com
Photo: bestproducts.com
Halloween in Richmond Town
October 27
[All Ages]
Take the kids trick-or-treating in this historic village surrounded by history. There will be tasty treats for kids in costume and other activities including crafts, apple bobbing, and games. The event will go on rain or shine and a reservation is required. $12 for children, $6 for adults; 3:30-5pm. Historic Richmond Town, 441 Clarke Avenue, Staten Island, 718-351-1611, historicrichmondtown.org
Photo: historicrichmondtown.org
Halloween Parade and Pumpkin Flotilla at Central Park
October 29
[All Ages]
The leaves have changed colors at Central Park, making it one of the most gorgeous places in NYC to come and carve your own pumpkin! Central Park Conservancy’s Pumpkin Flotilla is one of the largest annual flotillas in North America. Come in costume and fill the clear waters of Harlem Meer with carved pumpkins. Free; 3:30-7pm. Harlem Meer (East Side from 106th-110th Streets), 212-310-6600, centralparknyc.org
Photo: centralparknyc.org
Halloween Festival
October 28
[All Ages]
Visit Fort Trotten Park in Queens for a day filled with spooky fun games for families. Activities include live entertainment, inflatables for the kids, hay rides, pumpkin patches, costume contests, goodie bags, and more. Free; 12-3pm. Fort Trotten Park, Cross Island Pkwy. between Totten Avenue and 15 Road, Queens, 718-352-4793, nycgovparks.org
Photo: Gina Moreno on Twitter (twitter.com/GinaMoreno14)