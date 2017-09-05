Party With Your Little Ghouls At These Wickedly Fun Halloween Events

27th Annual Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade

October 21

[All Ages]

Come watch dogs strut their stuff at Tompkins Square Park this year! There are two 90-minute rounds in the dog show competition, and one dog will be chosen from the winners in previous rounds to win Best in Show. The competition starts at noon, rain or shine. Contestants will compete for thousands of dollars in prizes. Free but a donation of $5 is suggested, No fee is required to enter your dog; 12-3pm. Tompkins Square Park, East 10th Street, tompkinssquaredogrun.com



Photo: tompkinssquaredogrun.com