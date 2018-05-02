Parenting Resource: The Parent Collective

The Parent Collective is a savvy parenting resource that’s your go-to for information, discussion, and creating connections with other local parents.

Just launched in NYC last summer (they’re active in CT as well), the Parent Collective is a savvy parenting resource that’s your go-to for information, discussion, and creating connections with other local parents.

They offer a Prenatal Class Series and a Parenting Workshop Series, both designed for couples to learn and socialize together. Their hope is that these classes will create a social network for parents in their community, offering playmates for children as well as a crucial support system for parents living in the same community.

The Parent Collective offers their classes at NY Kids Club locations in Tribeca, DUMBO, and Cobble Hill.

To learn more, visit theparentcollective.com!