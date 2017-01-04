Parent-Child DJ Classes At The Foxgrove
The Foxgrove is now offering parent-child options for their Instant DJ class and their introduction to electronic music production class
Get ready to feel (and drop) the beat in 2017!
The Foxgrove, located on West 29th Street is a private electronic music and DJ school, event space, and recording studio. As of recently, they began offering parent-child options for their Instant DJ class (ages 11-17) and their introduction to electronic music production class (ages 14-17).
Each class starts with an over-view of electronic music from past to present, and walks you through the process of music production with an intuitive custom-designed program. At the end of this hands-on class, you and your kiddo will leave with your very own track.
To learn more, visit thefoxgrove.com!