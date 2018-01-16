Ultra Violet Picks To Celebrate Pantone’s Color Of The Year
Everything’s coming up ultra-violet for 2018 with these colorful Pantone-inspired picks for the while family
Pantone’s Color of the Year for 2018 is Ultra Violet–and it’s the perfect shade of vibrant purple for the whole family to sport all year long! Check out our favorite ultra violet items for moms, dads, and kids alike!
Calisson Little Royals Leather Josephine Booties
Calisson Little Royals Leather Josephine Booties in Purple from Maisonette, $67, maisonette.com
Butter London Ultra Violet Nail Polish
Butter London for Pantone Ultra Violet Nail Polish, $10, butterlondon.com
Pantone Color of the Year 2018 Mug, Ultra Violet
Pantone Color of the Year 2018 Mug, Ultra Violet, $25, pantone.com
Playforever Purple Mini Speedy Le Mans Race Car
Playforever Purple Mini Speedy Le Mans Race Car, from Norman & Jules, normanandjules.com
Fjallraven Kånken Kids
Fjallraven Kånken Kids in Purple, $65, fjallraven.us
Tracie Martyn Shanti Room Mist
Tracie Martyn Shanti Room Mist from ABC Carpet & Home, $34.20, abchome.com
Kiel James Patrick Unicorn Bracelet
Kiel James Patrick Unicorn Bracelet in Royal Purple, $40, kieljamespatrick.com
Land of Nod Gummy Bear Night Light
Land of Nod Gummy Bear Night Light in Purple, $21.97, landofnod.com
Sorel Youth Tofino II Boot
Sorel Youth Tofino II Boot in Emperor & Black, $100, sorel.com
Kipling Lovebug Small Backpack
Kipling Lovebug Small Backpack in Purple Feather, $39.99, kipling-usa.com