Outer Space Meets Snow Tubing At Camelback Resort’s Latest Winter Attraction

There are plenty of things for parents to loathe about winter, like needing extra time in the morning to bundle up the kids before taking them to school, the constant melted snow puddles that live by the front door all season, and trying to keep the kids content and occupied while everyone is stuck indoors.

The best thing about winter for families is getting together, getting outdoors, and participating in some fun winter sports and activities. That quality time surely trumps all of the not-so-great things about the season. From skiing and snowboarding to snow tubing and snowman-making, there is a lot of fun to be had outdoors, and Camelback Resort’s latest after-hours snow tubing experience is no exception.

This year the resort, known for their skiing and indoor water park and just 90 minutes from NYC, introduced a new way for families to play together on their new Galactic Snowtubing attraction. It’s everything kids and adults love about snowtubing, plus high-energy music, lasers, and an LED light show. There are two hills, a combined 42 lanes, dedicated to Galactic Snowtubing, one for single and double riders and one for single and chained riders, where families and connect up to 5 tubes together to create a giant family tube.

Besides picking up some serious speed, families will love testing out different ways to ride down the hill, from parents vs. kids to boys vs. girls and any other combinations you can think of. When your tubers are worn out from all the excitement, grab a cup of hot chocolate, hot cider, or some warm waffles from the nearby food stand and take a seat around either of their two fire pits. There is also a full snack stand and seating area for families.

For more information on Camelback Resort’s fun new Galactic Snowtubing experience, visit skicamelback.com.