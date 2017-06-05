Our Favorite Parenting News Stories Of The Week

New York Family Magazine
    Lauren Conrad’s new maternity line + How to raise a feminist son + News about getting babies to sleep full nights at a younger age + more

     By Mia Weber, Julia King

    Photo via Kohl’s

    We’re obsessed with mama-to-be Lauren Conrad’s new maternity line for Kohl’s! Get the scoop. (People)

    In this sweetly illustrated opinion piece, one writer explains some simple ways to raise a feminist son who believes in equality and showing his emotions. (New York Times)

    Millennial parents might be a little bit out of control with their Pinterest-worthy parenting. Check out this list that’s sure to make you LOL. (BuzzFeed)

    Have fun in the sun without the looming concern of sunburn thanks to a new list of the best and worst children’s sunscreens on the market. (Mommy Nearest)

    Mothers-to-be can get the most out of their summertime meals with nutrient dense and cooling options that are perfect for pregnancy. (Well Rounded)

    Quick-thinking kids save their fathers life after he was knocked unconscious and pinned under a fallen shed. (Huffington Post)

    A woman’s powerful letter thanking her mother for medicating her helps remind parents of the importance of listening to their children. (Scary Mommy)

    Listen up sleep-training parents! New evidence suggests that the sooner babies are transitioned to their own bedrooms, the sooner they’ll be sleeping full nights. (CNN)

     

     

     

