    • Our Favorite Parenting News Stories Of The Week

    Beyonce’s best maternity looks + Fidget Spinner controversy + Great Father’s Day gifts + More

     By Mia Weber, Julia King

    Photo via Instagram

    Looking for some maternity style inspiration? Just look to Queen Bey herself! (Mommy Nearest)

    Mothers share concerns about the safety of Fidget Spinners after several kids are hospitalized after swallowing detachable parts. (BuzzFeed)

    One innovative mother discovers easy home remedy to stop the flu in its tracks. (Mommyish)

    This talented 6-year-old creates her own children’s coloring book to celebrate black indigenous cultures after noticing a lack of representation in school lessons. (Mashable)

    New mothers are finding baby name inspiration from celebrities and superlatives according to an in depth look at the most popular names of the decade conducted by Nameberry. (Huffington Post)

    Calling all wellness-loving mamas! These fab tips will have you feeling great for summer. (MINIMODE)

    Celeb mom Audrina Patridge shares summer style picks from her daughter’s swoon-worthy closet. (People)

    Father’s Day is coming right up! Check out these cool gifts for dad. (Fatherly)

