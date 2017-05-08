Our Favorite Parenting News Stories Of The Week
The consequences of letting babies play with smarphones too early + The most stylish moms at the Met Ball + Why probiotics are essential for pregnancy health + more
New studies suggest that letting little ones use a smartphone too early may result in delays in speech development. Get the facts! (Time)
As if we weren’t already swooning over these living definitions of #FamilyGoals! It’s People’s list of the moist beautiful families of 2017! (People)
Calling all Brooklyn parents! There’s an amazing new unicorn-themed store in Park Slope! (Mommy Nearest)
The most stylish celebs at last week’s Met Ball? All mamas! Get the scoop on their fab fashion choices. (MINIMODE)
Essential info on why probiotics are so important for expectant mamas! (Well+Good)
Have a baby shower coming up this spring (be your own or a loved one’s)? These cute cookies are a great treat for any shower. (Lauren Conrad)
Get ready to smile: Here’s a roundup of some of the cutest pregnancy announcements on Instagram! (BuzzFeed)
Everyone loves Adele! We’re loving these relatable parenting quotes from one of our fave songstresses! (Huffington Post)