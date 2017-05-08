New York Family Magazine
Menu
    • New York Family Magazine

    • Our Favorite Parenting News Stories Of The Week

    The consequences of letting babies play with smarphones too early + The most stylish moms at the Met Ball + Why probiotics are essential for pregnancy health + more

    PrintFriendly and PDFPrint This Post
     By Mia Weber

    Photo by RUNSTUDIO—Getty Images

    New studies suggest that letting little ones use a smartphone too early may result in delays in speech development. Get the facts! (Time)

    As if we weren’t already swooning over these living definitions of #FamilyGoals! It’s People’s list of the moist beautiful families of 2017! (People)

    Calling all Brooklyn parents! There’s an amazing new unicorn-themed store in Park Slope! (Mommy Nearest)

    The most stylish celebs at last week’s Met Ball? All mamas! Get the scoop on their fab fashion choices. (MINIMODE)

    Essential info on why probiotics are so important for expectant mamas! (Well+Good)

    SIGN UP FOR NEW YORK FAMILY'S NEWSLETTERS!

    Please verify your information.

    Weekly Scoop See Sample
    Weekend Planner See Sample
    New York Family Partners See Sample
    New York Family Baby See Sample
    New York Family Sports See Sample
    New York Family Camps See Sample
    New York Family Education See Sample
    New York Family Mitzvah See Sample

    To receive the most personalized content, enter your child's birthday or your due date and zip code:

    Have a baby shower coming up this spring (be your own or a loved one’s)? These cute cookies are a great treat for any shower. (Lauren Conrad)

    Get ready to smile: Here’s a roundup of some of the cutest pregnancy announcements on Instagram! (BuzzFeed)

    Everyone loves Adele! We’re loving these relatable parenting quotes from one of our fave songstresses! (Huffington Post)

     

     

    PrintFriendly and PDFPrint This Post

    See More Related Articles

    • Current Issue

      Current Issue
    • New York Family Magazine

    • New York Family Guides

      New York Family Guides