Our Favorite Parenting News Stories Of The Week
Kid-friendly takes on Unicorn and Mermaid Toast + A LOL-worthy video of a baby who loves Marvin Gaye + The new American Girl doll in town
Rainbow-colored food is in. Get caught up on this latest whimsical trend with these 20 fun ideas to inspire you to make your own colorful Unicorn and Mermaid Toast creations. (Cafe Mom)
How best to empower working mothers? Let them bring their babies to work! (New York Times)
For these unborn twin girls, bonding begins in the womb. (Mommyish)
Watch this adorable baby stop crying, as she hears Marvin Gaye’s “Let’s Get It On.” (TODAY)
Pet parents everywhere, rejoice! One Indian company is now allowing pet-owners to take time off to care for their newest furry family members. (Mashable)
Buzzfeed celebrates fathers in this sweet post consisting reader-compiled photos of every-day dads across the country. (BuzzFeed)
Trying to conceive? Check out these 13 fertility boosters! (MINIMODE)
There’s a new American Girl doll in town, and she’s Korean-American! Read all about the newest edition to the popular line of dolls. (Mommy Nearest)