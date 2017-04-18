Our Favorite Parenting News Stories Of The Week

New York Family Magazine
    The Roots are developing two kids’ TV shows + Ridiculous baby products you have to see to believe + Beyonce’s Easter photos + more

     By Mia Weber, Melanie Martin

    Exciting news, music-lovers! The Roots are apparently developing not one, but two, cool kids’ TV shows for Amazon! (Mommy Nearest)

    For these unborn twin girls, bonding begins in the womb. (Mommyish)

    One woman’s breastfeeding journey has now become art. (TODAY)

    A cop meets a stranded little girl and helps return her to her family. (Washington Post)

    Is it any surprise that Beyonce’s Easter photos (with baby bump on glorious display) are absolutely stunning? (People)

    Have a family trip coming up? Here are some handy tips on how to travel with kids and actually have a great time! (Cup of Jo)

    LOL! You won’t believe that some of these ridiculous baby products are actually real! (Brit+Co.)

    There’s a new niche in the baby business–some fertility clinics hedge their bets and tell couples they can guarantee a baby or give a full refund. (New York Times)

     

