Our Favorite Parenting News Stories Of The Week

The Roots are developing two kids’ TV shows + Ridiculous baby products you have to see to believe + Beyonce’s Easter photos + more

Exciting news, music-lovers! The Roots are apparently developing not one, but two, cool kids’ TV shows for Amazon! (Mommy Nearest)

For these unborn twin girls, bonding begins in the womb. (Mommyish)

One woman’s breastfeeding journey has now become art. (TODAY)

A cop meets a stranded little girl and helps return her to her family. (Washington Post)

Is it any surprise that Beyonce’s Easter photos (with baby bump on glorious display) are absolutely stunning? (People)

SIGN UP FOR NEW YORK FAMILY WEEKLY SCOOP A curated selection of the best of New York Family’s print and online content in your inbox each week, including parenting, education, lifestyle, and family fun coverage for parents of toddlers to tweens. Weekly Scoop See Sample Weekend Planner See Sample New York Family Partners See Sample New York Family Baby See Sample New York Family Sports See Sample New York Family Camps See Sample New York Family Education See Sample New York Family Mitzvah See Sample Submit Receive occasional updates and special offers for New York Family's products and services.

Have a family trip coming up? Here are some handy tips on how to travel with kids and actually have a great time! (Cup of Jo)

LOL! You won’t believe that some of these ridiculous baby products are actually real! (Brit+Co.)

There’s a new niche in the baby business–some fertility clinics hedge their bets and tell couples they can guarantee a baby or give a full refund. (New York Times)