Our Favorite Parenting News Stories Of The Week

An amazing time capsule made by a middle-schooler in 1998 + Flight attendants deliver a baby in the skies + April the Giraffe update + more

Missing simpler times? Join the hundreds of people reminiscing after a woman finds her middle school time capsule in the back of her closet – “Titanic” tickets and Spice Girls memorabilia included. (Mommyish)

This professor’s young son brought some hilarity to his mother’s classroom when he decided to visit wearing his favorite Godzilla costume. (BuzzFeed)

How cool is celeb mom Gwen Stefani’s new eyewear collection for kids? (People)

If your kids love science just as much as they love getting down and dirty outside, try out some of these fun backyard science projects – you’ll probably love them, too! (Cafe Mom)

Recognize any products named? According to a study by nonprofit group Kids in Danger, there’s been a 12 percent increase in the number of children’s products recalled since 2015. (Mommy Nearest)

Summer is coming! Shop little girls’ swimwear from some of your favorite brands–like Zara, Mara Hoffman, and Marysia! (MINIMODE)

SIGN UP FOR NEW YORK FAMILY WEEKLY SCOOP A curated selection of the best of New York Family’s print and online content in your inbox each week, including parenting, education, lifestyle, and family fun coverage for parents of toddlers to tweens. Weekly Scoop See Sample Weekend Planner See Sample New York Family Partners See Sample New York Family Baby See Sample New York Family Sports See Sample New York Family Camps See Sample New York Family Education See Sample New York Family Mitzvah See Sample Submit Receive occasional updates and special offers for New York Family's products and services.

Mad props to the flight attendants on a recent Turkish air flight: When one passenger went into labor in the sky, they stepped up to deliver the baby! (Mashable)

Hey moms! It’s about time that we redefine what “having it all” means–and here’s why! (Bottle & Heels)

For those of you watching and waiting: April the Giraffe is still pregnant! (NBC)