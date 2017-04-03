Our Favorite Parenting News Stories Of The Week

Beyonce’s latest maternity look + How a local mom is supporting her transgender child + The latest in the screen time debate

How gorgeous does Beyonce look in this royal blue maternity gown? (People)

One local mom from a prominent real estate family shares her journey to support her 8-year-old transgender child. (New York Times)

Get ready to LOL at this jokey pregnancy FAQ list. (Mommyish)

Struggling with the screen-time debate? Here are some solid reasons to say “no” to handheld devices for kids under age 12. (Bottle & Heels)

Planning a family vacation? One mother lays out some essential things you need to do before you get on the plane with kiddos. (Barefoot Blonde)

Every parent winds up swearing front of their kids accidentally once in a while! One mom tells the funny story of her latest F-bomb drop. (The FAB Mom)

April the Giraffe is still pregnant! Get the latest news on her fascinating pregnancy and predictions on when she’s likely to go into labor. (CBS)

It turns out that the amount that babies cry is somewhat due to where they live. Learn which countries have the babies that cry the most. (Time)

