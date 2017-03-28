Our Favorite Parenting News Stories Of The Week

Amanda Seyfried welcomes her first child + Mind-blowing sonogram images + An app that tracks sperm mobility and fertility + More

Karen from “Mean Girls” is a mom now. Actress Amanda Seyfried gave birth to a baby girl the past week! (Romper)

The emoji keyboard is getting another update–and it’s a breastfeeding mother! We love it! (Mommy Nearest)

The “BBC dad” gained unexpected fame and media attention when his daughter interrupted his home interview on live television. For the past week for so, the media has been bombarding this family’s email inbox. The dad had to come out and defend himself of the accusations the media put on him. Now, maybe it’s time to leave the family alone. (Mashable)

One thing about sonograms is that you never know what you might see. Check out these sonograms that are sure to blow your mind. (The Stir)

Listen up, dads (or dads-to-be)! There’s now an app that tracks your sperm’s mobility and fertility. Get the scoop! (Fatherly)

Talk show host and comedian Seth Meyers has officially been a dad for an entire year now and he did learn a lot as a parent. Read some of his best quotes here. (Huffington Post)

Many parents-to-be are divided on the topic of finding out the sex of the baby before the birth. What do you think? (Cup of Jo)

It may still not quite be spring in NYC, but it’s never to early to start shopping for adorable mommy-and-me ensembles for when the warmer weather hits. We’re loving these beachy looks! (Barefoot Blonde)

