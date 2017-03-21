Our Favorite Parenting News Stories Of The Week
Girl Scouts take on Women’s History Month + A new #BachelorNation baby on the way + What your toddler really does after you put them to bed
These girl scouts decided to celebrate Women’s History Month by dressing up like some of their own trailblazing heroes (BuzzFeed).
See what your toddler is really doing when you put them to bed–and get ready to LOL. (Mommyish)
Don’t miss this heartfelt interview with a couple who underwent a journey with IVF to start their family. (Cup of Jo)
Katie Holmes and daughter Suri Cruise share an uncanny resemblance! and it’s just about the cutest thing we’ve ever seen. (TODAY)
Maroon 5 frontman, Adam Levine is hoping his baby daughter’s first word will be “Dada.” (Huffington Post)
Tips for parents of Autistic children, on how to help their kids make and keep new friends. (Washington Post)
Calling all #BachelorNation members! Janner (that’s Jade and Tanner for those of you not in the know) are expecting their first child together. (People)
If you have ever loved an adopted child, then this one is for you. (New York Times)