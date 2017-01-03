Our Favorite Parenting News Stories Of The Week

Lauren Conrad is expecting + Controversy brewing with Hatchimals + NYE twin births with a fun twist + more

Congrats to Lauren Conrad! On New Year’s Day, the former-reality star announced on Instagram that she’s expecting her first child in 2017. (People)

In a fun New Year’s Eve twist, two sets of twins in the US were born with one twin having a December 31, 2016 birthday and one having a January 1, 2017 birthday. (Business Insider)

Uh oh! Did you child get a Hatchimal for Christmas? Turns out that there’s trouble coming from the holiday season’s hottest toy! (Mommyish)

New information about using marijuana to treat morning sickness. (Mommy Nearest)

Christmas may be over, but we’re still melting over this adorable holiday card photo that one fire station sent out. (Mashable)

New year, new home! Check out these clever and easy ideas to organize your home and keep it organized! (BuzzFeed)

It’s winter–which means the days of the indoor playdate are here for a while. Check out these great ideas for keeping kiddos entertained and helping yourself stay sane. (POPSUGAR)

Honor the memory of Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds by looking back at these lovely mother-daughter photos. (Huffington Post)