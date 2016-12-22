Our Favorite Parenting News Stories Of The Week
Kid-friendly menorahs + Bringing baby into your workout + Good news about “pregnancy brain” + more
Do you celebrate Hanukkah? If so, here’s a list of 21 menorahs designed with kids in mind. From princesses to construction scene menorahs, there’s one here that your little one is sure to appreciate while celebrating the “Festival of Lights.” (POPSUGAR)
Some new facts come to light about the reality of so-called “pregnancy brain”–and why it’s actually a good thing for your baby’s health. (LA Times)
Just about the cutest thing we’ve seen in a while! A toddler dressed up as a lion for a trip to the zoo and you’ll melt at the reaction the real lions had! (Mommyish)
Waving good-bye to your little ones when you’re heading out for a night on the town, or dropping them off at daycare can be very scary for them. If your kids are having a tough time dealing with change, here are a few recommendations on how you can help your children wave farewell without freaking out. (Fatherly)
Love fitness? Love your baby? We love this innovative workout for moms that brings baby into the routine. (MINIMODE)
Santa Claus is coming to town! Santa’s sleigh, helmed by his reindeer, will be traveling at the speed of starlight to bring Christmas cheer around the globe. Here’s some information on how little ones and those young at heart can track St. Nick. Ho! Ho! Ho! (Huffington Post)
If you’ve ever rolled your eyes at mommy shaming (both online or IRL), you’ll appreciate the latest from celeb mama Chrissy Teigen. (Mashable)
Get your cookie game in gear with this handy guide to navigating a holiday cookie swap party. (Mommy Nearest)