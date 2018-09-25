New On- And Off-Broadway Shows Opening This Fall

King Kong

This fall, the world’s most epic modern myth comes alive on Broadway through an innovative mix of animatronics, puppetry, music, and stagecraft. “King Kong” will be equally entertaining for adults and kids age 8 and older as they follow the story of a 20-foot-high, 2,000-pound gorilla and the woman who risks everything to help him. Preview performances will begin on October 5 and the show will officially open on November 8 at the Broadway Theatre.