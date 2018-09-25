New On- And Off-Broadway Shows Opening This Fall
New York’s theater scene has a little bit of everything: Classical, contemporary, experimental—you name it! So whether you and your kids are in the mood for a modern re-telling of Macbeth or a traditional tale of Beauty and the Beast, below you will find the best kid-friendly shows that will satisfy even the pickiest theater fans.
King Kong
This fall, the world’s most epic modern myth comes alive on Broadway through an innovative mix of animatronics, puppetry, music, and stagecraft. “King Kong” will be equally entertaining for adults and kids age 8 and older as they follow the story of a 20-foot-high, 2,000-pound gorilla and the woman who risks everything to help him. Preview performances will begin on October 5 and the show will officially open on November 8 at the Broadway Theatre.
Rain
Lincoln Center’s new show “Rain” will be an intimate sensory experience for babies and their caregivers. A trio of performers on cello, voice, and percussion will act as gentle guides to let families float around a softly lit installation space and connect through the sound and shape of rain. The show will run from October 10 through October 14 at Clark Studio Theater.
Is this a Dagger? The Story of Macbeth
One of Scotland’s finest storytellers for children, Andy Cannon transformed Shakespeare’s Macbeth in a riveting one-man show for young audiences. Cannon uses contemporary language and easy-going humor to simplify the play’s historical events and take audience members on a long journey from fact to fiction. The show will take place October 27 and 28 at Clark Studio Theater.
OTOYOTOY!
Carnegie Hall’s “OTOYOTOY!” is designed for young children and their caregivers and lets them participate in an immersive music theater piece. During the performance, children will play in a world where sounds and words are shared, mimicked, and transformed, while performers and older audience members will find delight in the joy of music creation. “OTOYOTOY!” will take place October 21 and 22 at Carnegie Hall’s Education Wing. Admission is granted on a first-come, first-served basis.
Hanna and the Moonlit Dress
Adapted from a short story by Itzhak Schweiger-Dmi’el, Hanna and the Moonlit Dress is a mesmerizing show about the magic of good deeds and kindness. This interactive journey with beautiful special effects and live music will transport children into Hanna’s enchanted world and introduce them to Jewish culture. The show will run from December 23 through January 14 at The Lion Theatre.
Beauty and the Beast
In October, this old tale about love, family, and beauty will return to New York once again. An ensemble of six actor-musicians will enchant you and your kids with spellbinding narration, clever dialogue, and a Jazz Age score that will add a contemporary touch to this all-time favorite musical. The show will run from October 26 through November 11 at the New Victory Theater.
Tinga Tinga Tales
In Kenya’s newest musical, Lion, Monkey, Giraffe, and Elephant will jump onto the stage and right into your kids’ hearts. During the performance, you and your kids will enter the vibrant world of rich harmonies, live African rhythms, and infectious fun. The show will run from October 13 through October 20 at the New Victory Theater.
The Emperor’s New Clothes and More Magical Stories by Hans Christian Andersen
Inspired by the four of Hans Christian Andersen’s most famous works, the show will tell a story of a young girl, swept away into the world of “The Princess and the Pea,” “The Emperor’s New Clothes,” “The Nightingale” and “The Ugly Duckling.” The show will run from November 24 through December 2 at the Theatre Row.
James and The Giant Peach
With music from the Grammy, Oscar, and Tony Award-winning team of Pasek and Paul, “James and The Giant Peach” is a story about a boy who embarks on an adventurous journey to New York City with his newfound friends—the bugs who live inside a giant peach. The show will run from October 20 through November 11 at the Linda Gross Theater.
Nutcracker
The Nutcracker is the heart of New York City’s holiday season and there is nothing more memorable than seeing this elegant classic ballet with your kids. The performance will run from November 23 until December 30 at the David H. Koch Theater.
A Christmas Carol
A Christmas Carol is another all-time favorite show that marks New York’s holiday season. This exciting production will usher you and your kids into the spirit of the season with all the joy, wonder, and generosity that Scrooge himself discovers. The play will run from December 4 through December 29 at the McCarter Theatre Center.
Christmas Spectacular
For many families all over NYC, “The Christmas Spectacular” has become an unforgettable part of their Christmas tradition. This year is not an exception! Make sure to spend one of your holiday days with the Rockettes and see this legendary show! Rockettes will perform from November 9 until January 1 at the Radio City Music Hall.
How the Grinch Stole Christmas!
Let’s face it—the Grinch keeps stealing Christmas every year, and every year we can’t help but enjoy watching him do it. Luckily, the Grinch is returning to New York this winter, and it would be tragic for your kids to miss him! The show runs from December 13 through December 30 at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden.