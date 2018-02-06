7 USA Olympic Stars Who Are Parents Too
They’re already competing in the Olympics; they have kids too?!
Olympians are immeasurably tough and talented. Most of them have trained for their sports for their entire lives and go through rigorous diet and exercise regimens that we couldn’t dream of. And some of them are even parents. Competing for Team USA at the 2018 Olympic Games, there are plenty of parents taking the term working mom or dad to the extreme.
-
Kikkan Randall
Kikkan Randall is a cross-country skier with a photo captioned “Mom Athlete” right on her personal website (check the pic, it’s adorable). A four-time Olympian, she has the best Olympic and World Cup results by an American woman.
image: firsttracksonline.com
-
John Shuster
This champion curler (who plays the position of skip) has two sons. He recently won bronze at the 2016 World Men’s Curling Championship, and won an Olympic bronze in 2006.
image: cleveland.com
-
Chris Bourque
You might have seen Chris skating for the Hershey Bears, one of Pennsylvania’s AHL teams, or previously for the Washington Capitals, Pittsburgh Penguins, and Boston Bruins. The ice hockey player has a son, Kingston, and a daughter, Harlow.
image: teamusa.usahockey.com
-
Ted Ligety
Alpine skiier Ted Ligety is a two-time Olympic gold medalist and a one-time dad to son Jax. He also cofounded Shred Optics, a company that manufactures sunglasses, helmets, and goggles for various outdoor sports, including skiing, mountain biking, and snowboarding.
image: dailyburn.com
-
Lowell Bailey
In 2017, at the IBU World Championships, Bailey was the first American in history to win a biathlon world championship. He spends his downtime with his daughter Ophelia and wife Erika, and plays guitar and mandolin.
image: fasterskier.com
-
Nick Baumgartner
Though Baumgartner has been a star of several sports (from wrestling to football to hurdling), he comes to the 2018 Olympics as a snowboarder. An X Games silver medalist, he’s also a father to 12-year-old Landon.
image: zimbio.com
-
Brian Gionta
Brian Gionta is a member of the US Olympic hockey team. He’s previously played in the NHL for the New Jersey Devils, Montreal Canadiens, and Buffalo Sabres. He and his wife have three children: Adam, Leah, and James.
image: japantimes.co.jp