Oh-So-Sweet Baby Gear From Dylan’s Candy Bar & aden+anais

Dylan’s Candy Bar & aden+anais have teamed up for a special collection of super-sweet swaddles, blankets, and bibs for babies

Both founded by NYC mamas, Dylan’s Candy Bar and aden+ nais are also both leaders in their product categories–candy and baby gear respectively–and synonymous with high-quality, great aesthetics, and tons of fun and creativity. So the fact that Dylan’s and a+a recently launched a limited edition line of swaddles, baby blankets, and bibs seems like a perfect combo!

The collection pairs whimsical images of Dylan’s candies with aden+anais’ classic muslin cotton baby picks, including swaddles, bandana bibs, and dream blankets. Ranging from $9.95-49.95, the new collection is not only adorable, but also practical and affordable–whether you’re shopping for your own nursery or for a loved one’s baby shower!

To see our fave items from the new line, click through the gallery below. To learn more and to shop, visit adenandanais.com & dylanscandybar.com!

Dylan’s Candy Bar & aden+anais: