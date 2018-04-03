NYC’s Major League Dads
Check out some of our favorite dads from both the Yankees and Mets who balance time on the diamond and at home with their biggest fans!
The start of baseball season is here! Our favorite teams, the Yankees and Mets, are kicking off the season with a bang and will be hitting home runs for months to come. In celebration and recognition of these teams, we wanted to highlight all the dads who balance this crazy life as major league ball players along with being fathers to their biggest (and cutest) fans!
Adrian Gonzalez
Mets first baseman Adrian Gonzalez has two beautiful daughters with his wife Betsy!
Asdrubal Cabrera
Mets infielder Astrubal and wife Lismar have a precious little family with son Meyer and daughter Ashley!
Austin Romine
Yankees catcher Austin and wife Alexzandria have a son born in 2013!
Brett Gardner
Brett is an outfielder for the Yankees. He and his wife Jessica have two sons: Hunter and Miller!
CC Sabathia
Yankees Pitcher Sabathia and his wife, Amber, have four children together: Carsten Charles III, Jaeden Arie, Cyia, Carter!
David Robertson
Yankees pitcher David and his wife Erin Cronin have two beautiful children, Luke Joseph, born August 2012, and Violet Grace, born July 2017!
David Wright
Mets captain David Wright and wife Molly Beers welcomed their first child Olivia Shea Wright in 2016!
Derek Jeter
Legendary Yankee Derek Jeter and wife Hannah Davis welcomed little Bella Raine Jeter in August 2017!
Gary Sanchez
Yankees catcher Gary and his wife Sahaira welcomed their first child,Sarah, in August 2014!
Jacob deGrom
Mets starting pitcher Jacob and his wife Stacey welcomed son Jaxon in April, 2016!
Jay Bruce
Mets right fielder and first baseman Jay Bruce and high school girlfriend-turned-wife Hannah Eastham welcomed their first child Carter John Bruce on April 27, 2016!
Jose Reyes
Mets infielder Jose Reyes and wife Katherine have three daughters and a son, named Catherine, Ashley, Josyln, and Fernand.
Juan Lagares
Mets center fielder Juan Lagares welcomed son, Juan, Jr., in September 2013!
Luis Severino
Another Yankees pitcher, Luis Severino, and wife Rosmaly have two precious daughters!
Masahiro Tanaka
Starting pitcher for the Yankees, Mashiro Tanaka, and wife Mai Satoda had a baby boy on February 15, 2016.
Neil Walker
Second baseman, Neil Walker and wife Niki have a daughter named Nora who was born on August 23, 2016!
Sonny Gray
This Yankee pitcher married Jessica Forkum and welcomed this little cutie named Gunnar Carmack Gray!
Todd Frazier
Mets third baseman Todd Frazier has a son named Blake and a daughter named Kylie with wife Jackie Verdon!