New York Family Camp Fairs The Blackboard Awards New York Baby Show
New York Family Magazine
    • New York Family Magazine

    • NYC’s Major League Dads

    Check out some of our favorite dads from both the Yankees and Mets who balance time on the diamond and at home with their biggest fans!

    By Alex Taylor

    The start of baseball season is here! Our favorite teams, the Yankees and Mets, are kicking off the season with a bang and will be hitting home runs for months to come. In celebration and recognition of these teams, we wanted to highlight all the dads who balance this crazy life as major league ball players along with being fathers to their biggest (and cutest) fans!

    Interested in stories like this? Sign up here for our eNewsletter New York Family Sports

    Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint
    • Adrian Gonzalez

      Adrian Gonzalez

      Mets first baseman Adrian Gonzalez has two beautiful daughters with his wife Betsy!

    • Asdrubal Cabrera

      Asdrubal Cabrera

      Mets infielder Astrubal and wife Lismar have a precious little family with son Meyer and daughter Ashley!

    • Austin Romine

      Austin Romine

      Yankees catcher Austin and wife Alexzandria have a son born in 2013!

    • Brett Gardner

      Brett Gardner

      Brett is an outfielder for the Yankees. He and his wife Jessica have two sons: Hunter and Miller!

    • CC Sabathia

      CC Sabathia

      Yankees Pitcher Sabathia and his wife, Amber, have four children together: Carsten Charles III,  Jaeden Arie, Cyia, Carter!

       

    • David Robertson

      David Robertson

      Yankees pitcher David and his wife Erin Cronin have two beautiful children, Luke Joseph, born August 2012, and Violet Grace, born July 2017!

    • David Wright

      David Wright

      Mets captain David Wright and wife Molly Beers welcomed their first child Olivia Shea Wright in 2016!

    • Derek Jeter

      Derek Jeter

      Legendary Yankee Derek Jeter and wife Hannah Davis welcomed little Bella Raine Jeter in August 2017!

    • Gary Sanchez

      Gary Sanchez

      Yankees catcher Gary and his wife Sahaira welcomed their first child,Sarah, in August 2014!

    • Jacob deGrom

      Jacob deGrom

      Mets starting pitcher Jacob and his wife Stacey welcomed son Jaxon in April, 2016!

    • Jay Bruce

      Jay Bruce

      Mets right fielder and first baseman Jay Bruce and high school girlfriend-turned-wife Hannah Eastham welcomed their first child Carter John Bruce on April 27, 2016!

    • Jose Reyes

      Jose Reyes

      Mets infielder Jose Reyes and wife Katherine have three daughters and a son, named Catherine, Ashley, Josyln, and Fernand.

       

    • Juan Lagares

      Juan Lagares

      Mets center fielder Juan Lagares welcomed son, Juan, Jr., in September 2013!

    • Luis Severino

      Luis Severino

      Another Yankees pitcher, Luis Severino, and wife Rosmaly have two precious daughters!

    • Masahiro Tanaka

      Masahiro Tanaka

      Starting pitcher for the Yankees, Mashiro Tanaka, and wife Mai Satoda had a baby boy on February 15, 2016.

    • Neil Walker

      Neil Walker

      Second baseman, Neil Walker and wife Niki have a daughter named Nora who was born on August 23, 2016!

    • Sonny Gray

      Sonny Gray

      This Yankee pitcher married Jessica Forkum and welcomed this little cutie named Gunnar Carmack Gray!

    • Todd Frazier

      Todd Frazier

      Mets third baseman Todd Frazier has a son named Blake and a daughter named Kylie with wife Jackie Verdon!


    View in long form View as Slider

    See More Related Articles

    • Current Issue

      Current Issue

    • New York Family Guides

      New York Family Guides