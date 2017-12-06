16 Youth Basketball Programs In NYC For Kids Of All Ages
There is something for every basketball-loving kid to enjoy!
-
Asphalt Green
Asphalt Green, a non-profit organization, offers several basketball programs for kids ages 3-13, regardless of their skill levels. Instructional basketball classes for kids, recreational leagues for children, men’s basketball league, private lessons, and a competitive travel team are just some of the programs that are available. For kids who feel that b-ball is not their calling, Asphalt Green also has a volleyball club and martial arts.
Photo: asphaltgreen.org
-
14 Street Y
The 14th Street Y offers winter basketball programs and leagues for kids ages 4-14 for all skill levels to master the game. There is also a girls basketball league and intermediate basketball league that are based on age group. The 14th Street Y also offers tumbling and gymnastics for girls ages 5-7.
-
BasketBall City
For the kid who dreams of being in the NBA, Basketball City is the perfect place for basketball fans of all ages. BasketBall City provides various leagues for kids ages 7-17. Basketball City aims to teach kids how to master the art of the game, but also to educate kids about sportsmanship in a competitive but enjoyable environment. They offer two youth development leagues, one-on-one private lessons, shooting training to improve kids free throws, group training, and a chance for children ages 10-14 to join BasketBall City 36er’s team.
Photo: BasketballCity
-
Dribbl
Dribbl provides seasonal instructional basketball programs for children ages 3-14 with all different skill levels. The basketball programs are divided into grade levels ranging from Pre-Kindergarten, Kindergarten, grades 1-3, and grades 4-7. Dribbl has eight locations in Manhattan and Brooklyn area. A ninth location will be opening in Tribeca during the fall/ winter season.
Photo: Dribbl
-
Fastbreak Sports
Want to learn how to play basketball or improve your game of hoops? Register for basketball classes at Fastbreak where kids become part of a team and learn about sportsmanship. Classes are offered for children in kindergarten through grade 7 during the winter, fall, and spring. During the fall, Fastbreak offers a four-on-four court league and AAU Basketball. In the spring, they offer Hoops Academy, a skill development, and game based curriculum in the spring. In the winter, they offer a travel team for players in grades 2-8.
Photo: fastbreakkids.com
-
Impact Youth League
Enroll in the Impact Youth League, which offers year-round programs for kids ages 4-16, regardless of their skill set, and is located in all five boroughs. The enthusiastic staff strive to teach kids the basics of basketball and instill values that can be used in their everyday lives.
Photo: impactyouthleagueny.com
-
Manhattan Youth Downtown Basketball League
Boys and girls who are passionate about basketball should check out the Downtown Basketball League in lower Manhattan, where kids have fun and learn how to work together and develop responsibility. Programs are available for girls in grades 2-7 and for boys in grades 2-9. Matches are played on weeknights at 6:15pm or 7:40pm. Clinics are also available for additional assistance.
Photo: manhattanyouth.org
-
NYC Basketball Kids
Basketball fans get a head start on summer and register for classes at NYC Basketball Kids where boys and girls ages 5-17 with all skill levels are welcome. Kids will learn the basics of the game through small group instruction and receive one-on-one attention from their experienced staff. Past visits from famous professionals include Patrick Beverly of the Houston Rockets and Chasson Randle of the New York Knicks.
Photo: NYC Basketball Kids
-
92nd Street Y
The 92nd Street Y is now offering basketball programs to young athletes aged 4-19 with no experience as well as an intense boot camp for those devoted players who are getting ready for the school season. Additional sports programs such as softball, gymnastics, floor hockey, volleyball, peewee tennis, yoga, and many others for both kids and families are also available so that the everyone can stay active all year long.
Photo: 92y.org
-
Yorkville Youth Athletic Association
The Yorkville Youth Athletic Association, a fun place for children to learn all types of sports, has a dedicated staff ready to teach our future athletes. The Athletic Association offers programs during the fall, winter, summer, and spring seasons including soccer, lacrosse, martial arts, hockey, tennis, and volleyball geared towards kids in pre-K through grade 12. Yorkville has a popular recreational basketball program on Saturdays and Sundays, a developmental basketball program, a high school summer league for teens, and travel and AAU games which are competitive basketball teams that travel to play matches against other teams throughout the New York City area.
Photo: Yorkville Youth Athletic Association
-
Forest and Highland Park Sports Clinics
Learn to play basketball with traded professionals for free in a fun and safe environment at the Forest and Highland Park Sports Clinic. In this six program kids ages 7-14 will learn how to shoot, pass, dribble, and cooperate with their team members.
Photo: nycgovparks.org
-
NYC Junior Knicks & Junior Liberty Basketball League
Another basketball program where seasoned pros teach kids how to play basketball is the NYC Junior Knicks & Junior Liberty Basketball League. This collaboration between Madison Square Garden Company and NYC Parks offers free, competitive leagues for boys and girls ages 8-17 runs from January to April. Teams will play weekly round robin games and tournaments from across the five boroughs.
Photo: NYC Junior Knicks & Junior Liberty Basketball League
-
Kids in the Game
Kids in the Game, a basketball program led by two former Division I men’s basketball coaches, offers travel team for kids in grades 7-10 interested in competing and honing their basketball abilities on and off the court. This year round program helps children develop life and leadership skills that can be used in their everyday lives.
Photo: Kids in the Game
-
First Shot Basketball
First Shot Basketball, located in Queens, provides both non-competitive and competitive basketball lessons geared for boys and girls ages 3-15 of all skill levels. Kids are taught by compassionate coaches and are assigned to small classes where the goal is designed to instill confidence in the children while they play and help them be proud of themselves.
Photo: firstshotbasketball.com
-
Mo’ Motion
Mo Motion, a dedicated non-profit organization, is offering a basketball program with enthusiastic staff who will coach children in grades K-12 through a demanding skill based course that will help them advance their skills on the court and create a positive experience. Seasonal programs, weekend training sessions, league play, private lessons, boost weeknight and weekend workout programs are also available.
Photo: momotion.com
-
YMCA
YMCA provides fall, spring, summer and year-long basketball sessions for kids of all abilities to participate in. The basketball programs are based on age group from ages 5-18. They also provide plenty of other sports programs to choose from including baseball, track, soccer, swimming, and much more.
Photo: ymcanyc.org