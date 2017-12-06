16 Youth Basketball Programs In NYC For Kids Of All Ages

Fastbreak Sports

Want to learn how to play basketball or improve your game of hoops? Register for basketball classes at Fastbreak where kids become part of a team and learn about sportsmanship. Classes are offered for children in kindergarten through grade 7 during the winter, fall, and spring. During the fall, Fastbreak offers a four-on-four court league and AAU Basketball. In the spring, they offer Hoops Academy, a skill development, and game based curriculum in the spring. In the winter, they offer a travel team for players in grades 2-8.



Photo: fastbreakkids.com