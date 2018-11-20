Winter Getaway Ideas For Family Fun

When winter strikes, New York can be a little much to handle. When all you want is the Winter Wonderland, but all you get is a puddle near your front door and heavy traffic, then you might consider taking a break from NYC and escaping to the countryside. After all, there are so many things to do outside of the city! A weekend getaway is a perfect opportunity for your family to bond and explore such fun winter activities as dog sledding, snow tubing, ice fishing, and cross-country skiing. Ready for a weekend full of snow, ice, and laughter? Then put on your heavy jackets and gloves and check out our winter guide below!