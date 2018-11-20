Winter Getaway Ideas For Family Fun
Ready for a weekend full of snow, ice, and laughter? Then put on your heavy jackets and gloves and check out our winter getaway guide below!
When winter strikes, New York can be a little much to handle. When all you want is the Winter Wonderland, but all you get is a puddle near your front door and heavy traffic, then you might consider taking a break from NYC and escaping to the countryside. After all, there are so many things to do outside of the city! A weekend getaway is a perfect opportunity for your family to bond and explore such fun winter activities as dog sledding, snow tubing, ice fishing, and cross-country skiing. Ready for a weekend full of snow, ice, and laughter? Then put on your heavy jackets and gloves and check out our winter guide below!
-
Horseback Riding at Lake Placid
Lake Placid Sleigh Rides is a perfect place to discover some of the best winter wonders. The ranch offers luxury sleigh rides pulled by draft horses that will follow picturesque trails through glimmering fields, green forests, iced streams, and sparkling mountains. If you and your kids are in the mood for something more adventurous than a sleigh, then you can book a guided horseback riding tour and enjoy the views of Whiteface Mountain, Saranac Lake, and Adirondack High Peaks. 776 County Route 18, Lake Clear, NY. nysleighrides.com
-
Snow Tubing at Hunter Mountain
If you are looking for a safer alternative to skiing and snowboarding, then snow tubing is an absolute must for your family! Hunter Mountain‘s snow tubing park is an adventure for all ages, with its 1,000-ft-long tubing lanes, a snack bar, a fire pit, a restaurant, and tons of family fun! A carpet lift is also there to get you back to the top, so you can slide more and walk less. 64 Klein Avenue, Hunter, NY. huntermtn.com
-
Family Skiing At Thunder Ridge
Located just 60 minutes north of NYC, Thunder Ridge offers 22 trails, three chairlifts, and four magic carpets for an ultimate skiing experience! There are slow and gentle slopes to meet the needs of the newest skiers and snowboarders and advanced trails for the daring and adventurous. Thunder Ridge also has a number of excellent training programs designed to introduce your kids to skiing and help them gain the confidence to ski the entire mountain with you. 137 Birch Hill Road, Patterson, NY. thunderridgeski.com
-
Cross-Country Skiing At Windham Mountain
This charming mountain resort offers several miles of cross-country and snowshoe trails for those looking for something just as exciting as alpine skiing. Along with cross-country skiing, Windham Mountain also has a number of great youth ski lessons that will help your kids learn at their own pace in a relaxing environment and get all of the instructor’s attention. 19 Resort Drive, Windham, NY. windhammountain.com
-
Relaxing At Mohonk Mountain Spa
Nestled in 40,000 acres of protected forest and overlooking a pristine glacial lake, Mohonk Mountain House offers countless activities and experiences for guests of all ages. Whether you want to relax in the tranquility of a spa or take a stroll around the lake, you can be as active or relaxed as you choose. The resort’s best winter attraction is an outdoor heated mineral pool with Dead Sea salts infused into the water and heated to 100 degrees. 1000 Mountain Rest Road, New Paltz, NY. mohonk.com
-
Watching The Wolves At The Lakota Wolf Preserve
Learn more about these amazing animals through Wolf Watch tours at The Lakota Wolf Preserve. While in the observation area, you will be able to watch the wolves play in the snow, interact with each other, and even hear them howl! The preserve also offers guided photography sessions for serious and amateur photographers to help them portray the wolves in their natural environment. 89 Mount Pleasant Road, Columbia, NJ. lakotawolf.com
-
Ice Fishing At Skytop Lodge
Bundle up, get outside, and try fishing like a pro—through the ice! Skytop’s lakes are teeming with trout, largemouth bass, perch, and pickerel, and all you need to catch a few is some fishing gear and a desire for adventure. After you are done fishing, don’t forget to check out the lodge’s restaurants, spa treats, and hiking trails. One Skytop Lodge Road, Skytop, PA. skytop.com
-
Dog Sledding At Hilltown Sleddogs
Enjoy an afternoon of dog sledding at this lovely kennel in Western Massachusetts. Home to Alaskan Huskies, Hilltown Sleddogs offers cozy sled dog rides and lessons in harnessing and driving a team of dogs. Meeting these friendly dogs and playing with them will leave your kids feeling ecstatic for months after! 27 Mt Road, West Chesterfield, MA. hilltownsleddogs.com