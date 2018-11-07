Tired of Cooking? Celebrate Thanksgiving at One of These Restaurants

Nickel & Diner

If you’re starting to feel a bit tired of the Thanksgiving classics (although we don’t get how you could be), Nickel & Diner may be a better option. Their tasty menu takes you through a sensory four-course journey wish dishes like the smoked salmon chowder, butternut squash ravioli, and an herb-roasted turkey. Once you think you’ve had enough, you get to top it off with a lava cake, one of our personal favorites, or a marshmallow pumpkin pie. Their Thanksgiving feast will be served from 12-9pm on Thursday, November 22, at $68 per person. 1 Howard Street