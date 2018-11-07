Tired of Cooking? Celebrate Thanksgiving at One of These Restaurants
With all of the amazing food spots and trends that have cropped up in the past few years, it’s both a blessing and a curse to settle down for the classic Thanksgiving meal you’ve had your whole life. These eight restaurants will be open on Thanksgiving evening to satisfy your craving for something new. In the spirit of starting your own traditions, stop by one of these restaurants for a cozy dinner with your loved ones.
-
Harold's Meat + Three
Chef Harold Moore’s traditional take on the southern experience shows through in their family-style Thanksgiving dinner. Harold’s Meat + Three is offering all of the greats so that you don’t have to make them at home! Feast yourselves—for $62 per person—on roasted turkey, traditional stuffing, cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes, and all of the tasty classic desserts. 2 Renwick Street
-
Nickel & Diner
If you’re starting to feel a bit tired of the Thanksgiving classics (although we don’t get how you could be), Nickel & Diner may be a better option. Their tasty menu takes you through a sensory four-course journey wish dishes like the smoked salmon chowder, butternut squash ravioli, and an herb-roasted turkey. Once you think you’ve had enough, you get to top it off with a lava cake, one of our personal favorites, or a marshmallow pumpkin pie. Their Thanksgiving feast will be served from 12-9pm on Thursday, November 22, at $68 per person. 1 Howard Street
-
Freeman's
This cozy Lower East Side restaurant is offering a four-course Thanksgiving meal at $98 per person. Their menu is based on American and Old World dishes that everyone loves. If you’re looking for a more intimate celebration, book one of their private rooms for your party. End of Freeman Alley
-
Oceana
This restaurant is offering a variety of seafood dishes for their Thanksgiving special. Where else could you get a lobster roll to kick off your Thanksgiving holiday? Your main course can be a roasted turkey with the traditional trimmings, or Scottish salmon. At $85 per person, and $45 for each child under 12, this is a great spot to go for a family with different tastes. 120 West 49th Street
-
Cookshop
Cookshop is offering a fun New York take on the Thanksgiving dinner! At $75 per person, you are taken on an colorful farm-to-table journey that will almost make you forget what day of the year it is. After sharing a basket of homemade breads and herbed goat cheese spread, pickles, and candied nuts, you can treat yourself to a farmer’s soup or peconic bay scallops, and finish with a pot roast if you’re feeling especially homesick. 156 10th Avenue
-
Carmine's
You can always count on Carmine’s for the tasty classics you know and love. The food here is served family-style with generous portions for everyone. You actually have the option of eating in, ordering out, or having them cater your Thanksgiving dinner at home! Have a look at their massive menu and take your pick. 2450 Broadway Avenue
-
Fig & Olive
Fig & Olive is offering a family-style “Mediterranean Thanksgiving” prix fixe menu, and is even offering a Friendsgiving menu for the days leading up to the big holiday. Try their delicious array of seasoned foods and classic family sides. 10 East 52nd Street
-
Gyu-Kaku
Gyu-Kaku offers the fun of shared meals and Japanese BBQ, perfect for when you would like to try something new, especially on Thanksgiving! Stop by this DIY Japanese grill for a fun and simple Thanksgiving meal, or even make a reservation for Christmas Eve! 321 West 44th Street