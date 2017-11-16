16 NYC Restaurants Serving Thanksgiving Dinner

Thanksgiving is a time to give thanks for all of your blessings. So instead of spending hours in the kitchen, let someone else do all the cooking on Turkey Day. Here’s a round up of all the restaurants open in Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens and Long Island that will be serving bountiful Thanksgiving dinners for the whole family to enjoy!

Manhattan

Bubby’s: Come chow down at Bubby’s for an authentic Thanksgiving dinner where part of the proceeds will go to the New York City Rescue Mission to help feed the homeless. On the menu are turkey and glazed ham with classic sides like buttermilk biscuits, cornbread sausage stuffing, deviled eggs, roasted seasonal veggies, candies sweet potatoes, mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, and cranberry sauce. Be sure to leave room for a slice of their seasonal pies: classic pumpkin, pecan maple, pumpkin caramel, sour cherry, and many more. Noon-9pm. Adults: $75; Kids 10 & Under: $50. 120 Hudson Street, 212-219-0666. bubbys.com

DB Bistro Moderne: Join award-winning French chef David Boulud at DB Bistro Moderne for a sophisticated Thanksgiving dining experience. Diners can choose from the traditional turkey dinner with all the trimmings while the adventurous eaters can try the Lemon Sole Veronique or The Original DB Burger; a sirloin steak burger, braised short ribs, foie gras, black truffle topped with a parmesan bun and pommes frites. Other delicious delectables include seared scallops, squash soup, and citrus salmon. Cap off the night with a luscious molten chocolate fondant cake or apple confit. Adults:$75; Kids 12 & Under: $35. 55th West 44th Street, 212-391-2400 dbbistro.com

Carmine’s: Bring the entire family down to Carmine’s for a traditional family style Thanksgiving feast including a 20-pound turkey, sweet potatoes, mashed potatoes, baby carrots, brussel sprouts, and a choice of holiday pies sure to serve 6-8 people. Make sure to call for a reservation, because this place fills up fast. If you can’t make it to Carmine’s they deliver and can even cater your Thanksgiving feast so you don’t have to do all the cooking and spend time with the family. 11am-11pm. A la carte menu. $249.95. 2450 Broadway, Upper East Side & 200 West 44th Street at Times Square. carminesnyc.com

Root and Bone: Dreaming of fluffy biscuits and green bean casseroles? Head on over to the Root and Bone Restaurant in the East Village for their Thanksgiving extravaganza. Three courses of Southern home cooking begin with Grandma Daisy’s Angel Biscuits and Drunken Deviled Eggs followed by the main entree of turkey breast, mac and cheese, green bean casserole, roasted butternut squash, cranberry sauces, and mashed potatoes. Be sure to save some room for their pumpkin or pecan pie. 11:30am-10:30pm. Children under 12: $45. Adults: $75. 200 East 3rd Street, 646-682-7080. rootnbone.com

Tavern on The Green: Enjoy an NYC Thanksgiving in Central Park as executive chef Bill Peet will serve a traditional four-course Thanksgiving feast with turkey and all the trimmings feeling extra thankful for a delicious meal. 11am-11pm. Adults: $125. Children under 12 and younger: $65. 67th Street & Central Park West, 212-877-8684. tavernonthegreen.com

Fine and Rare: Listen to the classy sounds of live jazz music while munching on a special four course Thanksgiving dinner at Fine and Rare. This year’s Thanksgiving menu at this upscale restaurant will start of with pumpkin butternut squash soup, gnocchi, followed by the main course turkey with caramelized onions, brioche, sage served with sweet potato puree, asparagus, and cranberry compote. Finish off the meal with pumpkin pie crème brulee for dessert. 6-10pm. $80. 9 East 37th Street, 212-725-3866. fineandrare.nyc

The Eddy: This friendly neighborhood restaurant is whipping up some turkey day delights like hot brown butter cider, cornbread canele with apple butter, pumpkin soup, and roasted turkey with sage are just a few of the delicious bites that are on this prixe fixed menu in the East Village. 1pm-8pm. $85. 342 East 6th Street, 646-895-9884. theeddynyc.com

Paowalla: Travel to India this holiday without leaving New York City. This modern Indian restaurant, owned by Chef Floyd Cardoz is taking on a new twist on Turkey Day meals with dishes like ghee turkey, sweet potato chaat, and tandoori cauliflower followed by a humble piece of pecan pie. Visit the restaurants website for pricing and reservations. Noon, 3pm, and 6pm. paowalla.com

Rock Center Cafe: Nothing is better than spending your turkey day munching on a three course Turkey Day menu overlooking the iconic Rockefeller Center! Treat yourself and the rest of the family with this prixe fixed menu that starts off with an appetizer choice of roasted beet salad, kale salad, crispy pork belly or lobster bisque, followed by a turkey dinner with all the trimmings, seafood stew, roasted salmon, short rib, and the chef’s harvest platter. This feast is not complete with these holiday classics, pumpkin pie, apple pie, or indulge on New York Cheesecake. Adults: $79: Children: $25. 20 West 50th Street. 212-332-7620. patinagroup.com

Brooklyn

Ai Fiori and Nibble & Squeak: This charming family-friendly community is teaming up with WOLF + FRIENDS to host Tykes-giving, an inclusive sensory- friendly pre-Thanksgiving meal at Ai Fiori. This pre-Thanksgiving feast is a judgement free dining environment welcoming parents and their kids to this unique and inclusive restaurant. The little kiddos can explore the sensory break room and roam through the sensory break room while grown-ups can relax and indulge on a Michelin-starred meal prepared by Chef Michael White. Grown-ups can start the night off with a fresh market salad, roasted squash, and warm brussel sprouts. Then choose from Chef’s White signature pasta dishes between turkey with cranberry jus, Roasted Salmon, or a Tortelli which is a ricotta & marscapone ravioli, truffle cheese, and red wine glaze. Be sure to save room for biscotti and pumpkin pudding. The children’s menu features a mixed fruit salad, turkey with cranberry jus with a choice of spaghetti with tomato sauce or tortelli, and for dessert is small cookies and gelato. Adults: $156; Children 10 and up: $40; Children 9 and under eat free. 400th 5th Avenue. 212-613-8660. nibbleandsqueak.com

Buttermilk Channel: Another restaurant serving some homemade Southern cuisine is whipping up a three course meal that will satisfy both your cravings and your charitable heart since 15 percent of food sales will be donated to Neighbor Together, an organization committed to ending hunger and poverty in Brooklyn. Start Turkey Day dinner with a choice of a kale salad or cauliflower and leek soup. For the main course enjoy a cider-brined turkey with all the fixings. If your not in a food coma, nibble on a slice of homemade pecan pie or the classic pumpkin and apple pie. $80. 524 Court Street. 718-852-8490. buttermilkchannelnyc.com

Reynard: Express your gratefulness this holiday by having a very Brooklyn Thanksgiving with friends and family over a three course meal at Reynard, a upscale space located in the Wythe Hotel. The Turkey Day dinner includes apple and sunchoke salad, a choice of rib of beef, wood-kissed turkey, or cal-roasted honey nut squash plus classic sides. Adults: $95; Children 12 and under: $52. 80 Wythe Avenue at the Wythe Hotel, 718-460-8004. reynardnyc.com

Queens

Marbella Restaurant: Enjoy an authentic Spanish Thanksgiving meal inspired by the regions of Spain as well as some French and Italian offerings at Marbella Restaurant. Located in Bayside, Queens, families will enjoy an elegant dinner being surrounded by jaw dropping chandeliers, traditional Spanish décor, all while listening to live music. For Thanksgiving, Marbella is serving a three course Thanksgiving dinner featuring a choice of 12 appetizers, a turkey dinner with chestnut stuffing, cranberry sauce, sweet potatoes, and veggies. Round up the meal with dessert offerings that include a choice of apple pie, pumpkin pie, and ice cream. Adults: $31.95; Children:$19.95. 220-33 Northern Boulevard. 718-423-0100. marbella-restaurant.com

Dumpling Galaxy: For those who are craving Chinese cuisine on Thanksgiving, can head on over to Dumpling Galaxy. Dumpling Galaxy, located in Flushing, is dedicated to perfecting the art of these tasty morsels and will be providing a special Thanksgiving dinner combining Chinese-American flavors including mini dumpling soup, sweet dumplings, roasted turkey, and many more dishes for this unique Thanksgiving dinner. 5pm. $50. 42-35 Main Street. 212-518-3265. dumplinggalaxy.com

Long Island

The Inn at New Hyde Park: Families can enjoy a Thanksgiving buffet with all the trimmings in this upscale Long Island landmark. Adults:$49; Children 3-12: $25. 214 Jericho Turnpike, 516-354-7797. innatnhp.com

Mill Pond House Restaurant: Enjoy Turkey Day evening dinner overlooking the water at this 100-year-old cozy colonial restaurant. This year’s Thanksgiving menu includes a la carte menu for adults ranging from seafood, oyster bar, caviar, turkey, ham, and many more tasty bites. The children’s menu features a choice of turkey and mash potatoes, pasta or chicken fingers and french fries, and a choice of ice cream. Adults: $9-$100; Children: $25. 437 East Main Street, 631-261-7663. millpondrestaurant.com