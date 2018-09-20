8 NYC Spots to Celebrate National Pancake Day
If there’s something that New Yorkers love, it’s brunch. We love a good late breakfast, topped off with an assortment of shared dishes and drinks that can carry us into our late afternoon plans. But the surge in brunch venues and pancake options in recent years makes it even more difficult to decide where to go. This helpful guide helps sift through all these options to get to the best of the best for this year’s National Pancake Day on September 26.
Sunday in Brooklyn
The pancakes from Sunday in Brooklyn have quickly sprung to fame on the internet because of how photogenic they are. These cartoonish pancakes are stacked high and mirror-glazed with thick hazelnut maple praline syrup. This hazelnut-praline syrup makes them rich enough that it’s nearly impossible to finish on your own, but perfect for sharing.
348 Wythe Avenue, Brooklyn, 11249
Café Luluc
This French bistro is known for its charming atmosphere and crispy pancakes. Although they are unassuming when plated and served, the recipe speaks for itself. Browned to perfection and topped with powdered sugar and fruit, like every classic pancake dish is, these pancakes have been dubbed some of the best in the city.
214 Smith Street, Brooklyn, 11201
Bubby’s
This restaurant offers variety: You have a choice between sourdough or James Beard pancakes, and the six different flavors that they can come in. Feel free to order them in-store or make them at home with the dry pancake mix they sell. Reviewers say that these are also the best pancakes in New York City, but it’s up to us to find out.
120 Hudson Street, 10013
Sugar Factory
You know at least five people who have celebrated their birthdays here with their signature “goblets.” Some of the best pancakes they have—which you can peruse on page 24 of the giant menu—are the Sugar Factory’s Pancake Stack or the Red Velvet Pancakes. All of their dishes come with three fluffy pancakes and creative toppings to pair, and they can also be served with white, milk, or dark chocolate sauce.
1991 Broadway, 10023
Maialino
This restaurant boasts an artfully created ricotta pancake that is so sweet on its own, it doesn’t need the added fruit and maple syrup. Located within the Gramercy Park Hotel, this ode to Italian eateries will leave you coming back for more.
2 Lexington Avenue, 10010
Pershing Square
Are we surprised that some of the best pancakes are available at this iconic New York City spot? This butter-laden pancake is just steps from the 4/5/6 train. So close to your morning commute, these traditionally-made pancakes go perfectly with a simple maple syrup.
90, 5409, East 42nd Street, 10017
La Sirena
La Sirena is innovative with their approach to the breakfast classic: Their buttermilk pancakes are topped with kumquat butter and amaretti crumbles that add a crunch. These are perfect for any brunch sweet-tooth.
88 9th Avenue, 10011
Five Leaves
Look at these gorgeous ricotta pancakes! Decorated much like a cake, this sweet dish is topped with honeycomb butter and a generous amount of fruit. These are a bit pricier at $16, but are great for sharing with friends during your Sunday brunch.
18 Bedford Avenue, Brooklyn, 11222