Fun Ways To Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month!

Here are a few great (and affordable) ways to enjoy Hispanic Heritage Month this fall, both for you and the kids!

Bolivia at the NYC Hispanic Day Parade 2017 by Keith Widyolar

Hispanic Heritage Month is the perfect time of year to teach your children about the Latinx heritage of New York City. Introducing more diversity to a child’s life enriches their worldview and teaches them early on to celebrate the differences in themselves and their peers. Although Hispanic Heritage Month only goes until October 15, there’s still plenty to do this fall.

And if you are Latin-American yourself, there is nothing more rewarding than sharing your heritage with your children! Thankfully, there are now countless ways to get them interested in Latinx art, music, and culture, or even to stay involved yourself! Especially in a place as splendid as New York City, the options are endless. Here are a few great (and affordable) ways to enjoy Hispanic Heritage Month in NYC, both for you and the kids!

VolvoTango

Wednesdays & Sundays

This outdoor milonga in the West Village is a great way to celebrate Argentinian Tango. Mostly for adults, this donation-based event is a great way to spice up your work week and go dancing! The best part is that this event occurs at least until November on Wednesdays and Sundays typically from 1-6PM, so you can go at any point until then! Donation-based, Pier 45.

Coquí Club: The Charms of The Alebrijes

Monthly: First Saturdays & Wednesdays

Join El Museo’s monthly bilingual program for kids ages 1-4. Coquí Club is a fun way to expose children to the fun of art, storytelling, and play, all while getting accustomed to a new language. Free, El Museo del Barrio, 1230 5th Avenue.

Taíno: Native Heritage and Identity in the Caribbean

Exhibit open until October 2019

In this exhibition, visitors will learn more about the growing Taíno movement and its historic roots in the Spanish-speaking Caribbean islands and their U.S. diasporas. Free, Museum of the American Indian, 1 Bowling Green.

Movies Under the Stars: Coco

October 5

If you haven’t seen this movie yet, please do. This beautiful film is great for kids and parents alike. Coco follows Miguel, an aspiring musician who’s rebelling against his family’s ancestral ban on music. On one Dia de Muertos, he secretly enters the Land of the Dead to find his great-great-grandfather, a legendary singer. We recommend arriving early to these free Movies Under the Stars events to secure your spot! Free, Kissena Corridor Park, Queens.

Mask Making Workshop

October 6

This free workshop gives kids the opportunity to create their own mask with various materials all while learning about the history of Latin American mask making. This event is organized by Teatro SEA, a Latino organization specializing in theater and arts education. Free, Rodale Pleasant Park Community Garden, 437 East 114th Street.

Indigenous Peoples Day

October 7–8

Indigenous Peoples Day, held by the Red Hawk Council, celebrates the culture and contributions of Native Americans. Many Latinx individuals do not often have the opportunity to explore the indigenous heritage of their homelands, but this is a great way to learn more about the community. There will be music, dancing, art, and discussions all weekend. This is a free event, but donations are accepted. Randall’s Island.

NYC Food & Wine Festival

October 11–14

It’s impossible to ignore the impact that Latinx culture has made on the New York City food scene, so this food festival is a great way to taste different foods from Latin-American cultures and learn more about other places around the world. They’ll be having a wide array of events from panel discussions to intimate dinners with celebrity chefs or rooftop parties. This event is a bit pricier than the others listed, but 100 percent of the proceeds go to the No Kid Hungry campaign and the Food Bank for New York City. $25 and up, Hell’s Kitchen, Pier 94.

Hispanic Day Parade

October 14

New York City’s Hispanic Day Parade will be marching up Fifth Avenue from 44th to 72nd Streets, beginning at noon. They will be honoring various Latinx leaders from New York City, such as Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr., Judge Carmen Velasquez, and more. Free, Fifth Avenue at 44th Street.

Shocktober: La Leyenda del Chupacabra

October 14

This popular Mexican animated series follows Leo San Juan and his friends as they try to discover the secret of El Chupacabra, a legendary monster. We recommend arriving early to these free Movies Under the Stars events to secure your spot! Free, Maria Hernandez Park, Brooklyn.

All Night Milonga

October 13–October 14

The All Night Milonga is New York City’s longest-running tango dance party. The $18 cover charge includes a dance class at 9:00pm and guarantees entry for the all-night festivities. It even includes a special performance at midnight as well as special drinks and treats. And when they say All Night Milonga, they mean all night. This event goes on until 5 a.m. $18, Stepping Out Studios, 37 West 26th Street, 9th floor.

Super Sabado: Dia De Los Muertos

October 17

Join El Museo at this Day of the Dead celebration with face painting, artmaking, a dance performance, and more to commemorate a community’s departed loved ones. Free, El Museo Del Barrio, 1230 5th Avenue.

Day of the Dead

October 26–28

Organized by Mano a Mano: Mexican Culture Without Borders, a Mexican cultural center, this Día de Muertos celebration is open to the public. This traditional celebration will include live music, Mexican food, and a folk art market. Visitors are also welcome to leave photographs of departed loved-ones on the ofrenda. Free, East Yard of St. Mark’s in-the-Bowery.