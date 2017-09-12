16 Harvest Festivals To Get Your Family Excited About Fall
It’s finally fall, y’all!
-
Harlem Grown's Fall Harvest Fair
September 23
Harlem Grown, a non-profit organization focused on urban farming, sustainability, and nutrition, is hosting a harvest festival where locals can enjoy cooking demos, games, and a scavenger hunt across their three farm locations. Not only is it a fun day out for fams, but it's also a great way to introduce your kids to urban farming.
Photo: agtech-x.com
-
Autumn Moon Festival
September 23
This festival has all of the fun of your typical harvest festival infused with some traditional Asian culture. Families can enjoy traditional Asian music and dance, storytelling, tours, demonstrations of martial arts and Tai Chi, food, lessons in Chinese calligraphy, and more. Located in Snug Harbor’s NY Chinese Scholar’s Garden, this fun event celebrates the seasonal harvest fest in East Asia.
Photo:
-
6th Annual Breukelen Country Fair
September 23
The Wyckoff Farmhouse Museum is hosting a huge country fair, featuring crafting, creating, and hands-on fun celebrating Breukelen (a town in the Netherlands) and its agricultural roots. Activities include pony rides, a puppet show, house tours, face painting, children's races, and garden demos.
Photo: nymetroparents.com
-
35th Annual Queens County Fair
September 23-24
Leave it to the Queens County Farm Museum to transport you from the concrete jungle to a picturesque farm setting. Their county fair is one of NYC's most highly anticipated fall events, featuring pie-eating and corn-husking contests, pig races, hayrides, carnival rides, midway games, and children's entertainment. There is also a corn maze, a Bavarian Beer Garden for adults to enjoy, craft and food vendors, and blue ribbon competitions in arts, crafts, baking, canning, vegetables, floral arrangements, and junior arts and crafts.It is sure to be great fun for local families!
Photo:
-
Hunter Mountain's Oktoberfest
September 23-October 15
Venture outside of NYC for a harvest festival surrounded by beautiful fall foliage. With different themes every weekend, families can enjoy free admission, live entertainment, great food, numerous vendors, free crafts for the kids, and more.
Photo: huntermtn.com
-
Warwick Applefest
October 1
Warwick isn't just the home to New York's favorite drive-in movie theater, it's also home to a truly autumnal apple festival! Visiting families can enjoy over 200 craft vendors, food vendors, 50 local non-profit exhibitors, music and entertainment all day, a children’s carnival, a farmers’ market, an apple pie baking contest, and more!
Photo: warwickapplefest.com
-
Lake George Oktoberfest And Fall Festival
October 6-8
Looking to turn your harvest festival trek into a long weekend? Lake George is the perfect spot to celebrate fall, especially when the Oktoberfest is in town! Adults will enjoy the Bavarian-style street fair filled with nonstop German and polka music, traditional dancers, an Adirondack Brewery Beer Garden, local artisan vendors, bratwurst, crafts, dancing, keg tossing, local wine, dancing chickens, and fall foliage, while kids will go nuts over the games, crafts, carnival rides, pony rides, and more! The event very family-friendly and sure to delight all ages.
Photo: lakegeorgeoktoberfest.com
-
Harlem Harvest Festival
October 7
The 8th annual Harlem Harvest Festival is bound to be jam-packed with fun activities for parents and kids alike. Families can enjoy an artisanal vendor fair, a farmers' market, a Harvest Bake-Off featuring contests like Best Pie, Best Cake, Best Cookie, and Best Brownie, art and crafts, pumpkin carving, live performances, and more!
Photo: eventbrite.com
-
Mill Neck Manor Fall Harvest Festival
October 12-13
Celebrate fall on Long Island with the Mill Neck Manor Fall Festival. Families can enjoy ripe apples, handmade country crafts, seasonable produce, grilled bratwurst, children’s activities and more. Kids will love tasting their way through the Cheese House and the Country Store, which feature delicious items like cheese, bacon, baked goods, jellies, and fudge, as well as visiting the face painting station and pumpkin patch.
Photo: lihauntedhouses.com
-
Forest Park Fall Festival
October 14
Celebrate fall in Forest Park with fun activities for families including crafts, games, music, pumpkins, and more.
Photo: qns.com
-
Queens Botanical Garden Harvest Fest And Pumpkin Patch
October 15
Stop by the Queens Botanical Garden for an authentic autumnal celebration that you and your kids will love. Enjoy live music, old-fashioned games, nature and garden walks, composting demonstrations, craft and food vendors, a beer tent, and a pumpkin patch, as well as the great scenery and activities that the Botanical Garden offers all year round.
Photo: newyork.carpediem.cd
-
Randall's Island Park Harvest Festival
October 15
Celebrate earth's bounty and urban farming at Randall's Island Park's harvest fest. Families can enjoy live music, face painting, self-guided tours of the Urban Farm, and more fall activities.
Photo: randallsisland.org
-
New York State Sheep & Wool Festival
October 21-22
This may not technically be a harvest festival, but your kids will love spending the fall snuggling up to some friendly sheep! Located in Rhinebeck, there are countless things for families to see and do, including book signings, art shows, sheep, goat, and llama shows, demonstrations, fleece sales, activities for kids including the leaping llama contest, the mad science show, a canine frisbee demonstration, a llama parade, and more.
Photo: sheepandwool.com
-
Harlem Grown's Halloween Festival
October 28
Celebrate Halloween and the end of another successful year of Harlem Grown's harvest with fun costumes, family-friendly games, and, of course, some healthy, home-grown treats!
Photo: harlemgrown.org
-
Socrates Sculpture Park Halloween Harvest Festival
October 28
Join in on the spooky festivities at Socrates Sculpture Park's Halloween fest! Kids and their families can partake in costume- and art-making, their annual Canine Costume Contest, face painting, dance performances, and more.
Photo: socratessculpturepark.org