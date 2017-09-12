16 Harvest Festivals To Get Your Family Excited About Fall

Lake George Oktoberfest And Fall Festival

October 6-8

Looking to turn your harvest festival trek into a long weekend? Lake George is the perfect spot to celebrate fall, especially when the Oktoberfest is in town! Adults will enjoy the Bavarian-style street fair filled with nonstop German and polka music, traditional dancers, an Adirondack Brewery Beer Garden, local artisan vendors, bratwurst, crafts, dancing, keg tossing, local wine, dancing chickens, and fall foliage, while kids will go nuts over the games, crafts, carnival rides, pony rides, and more! The event very family-friendly and sure to delight all ages.



Photo: lakegeorgeoktoberfest.com