7 Harvest Festivals to Visit With The Family
Take this chance to enjoy the beautiful autumn breeze at these New York Harvest Festivals with the family.
It is so beneficial to get out of the house and enjoy nature every once in a while, but it gets harder to do so as the seasons get colder. Take this chance to go from borough to borough—or even a bit upstate—to enjoy the beautiful autumn breeze this October. These New York Harvest Festivals are a great way to have a day or two away from technology and bond with the family this fall.
7 NYC Area Harvest Festivals for Fall 2018:
-
Harvest Festival at Brooklyn Bridge Park
The annual Brooklyn Bridge Park Harvest Festival is a great event for all ages with live music, face painting, games, and much much more. This Harvest Festival even includes live animal demonstrations, educational activities with The Honeybee Conservancy, and food! 332 Furman Street, Brooklyn.
-
Halloween Harvest Festival
Stop by this Harvest Festival at the Socrates Statue Park in Astoria for a new take on New York City Halloween. This year’s theme is Fet Gede, the Haitian Festival of Ancestors. There will be card readings, performances, and face painting. We recommend stopping by their annual canine parade, too, since this year’s Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade has been cancelled. 32-01 Vernon Boulevard, Astoria, Queens.
-
Spooky Pumpkin Night
The New York Botanical Garden’s Spooky Pumpkin Night gives kids the spooky treat of decorating pumpkins, hanging out with skeletons, and learning about wildlife. 2900 Southern Boulevard, Bronx.
-
Harvest Festival at Randall's Island
Randall’s Island has a great harvest festival each year in their field. With live music, animals, crafts, and even kite flying, this is sure to be a great family excursion for the weekend. Urban Farm & Fields 62/63, Randall’s Island.
-
Harvest Festival at Carl Schurz Park
This Harvest Festival is a great weekend event for families to enjoy together. Starting at 11:00am in the Upper East Side, kids can decorate their own pumpkins, hang out with the live-action scarecrow, Ms. Penny, and even take a horse-drawn carriage! East End Avenue, between East 84th & East 90th Street.
-
Warwick Apple Fest
The Warwick Apple Fest is an annual festival held in Warwick, New York. This massive event has live entertainment, over 200 local vendors, pie-eating contests, and more. Since it is a bit out of the city, this could also be the perfect chance to go away for the weekend. Take a look at the FAQ on their website for some tips on the best places to stay during your visit! 2 Bank Street, Warwick, NY.
-
Children's Fall Festival
This Queens Farm event is such a fun way to get the kids to enjoy the season. This fall festival offers a little bit of everything from a haunted house, to a petting zoo and a hayride—the options are endless. They even have a huge corn maze to get lost in! 73-50 Little Neck Parkway, Queens.