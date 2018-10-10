7 Harvest Festivals to Visit With The Family

It is so beneficial to get out of the house and enjoy nature every once in a while, but it gets harder to do so as the seasons get colder. Take this chance to go from borough to borough—or even a bit upstate—to enjoy the beautiful autumn breeze this October. These New York Harvest Festivals are a great way to have a day or two away from technology and bond with the family this fall.

7 NYC Area Harvest Festivals for Fall 2018: