NYC Candy Shops to Stop By This Halloween For Some Great Candy

A recent study by CandyStore found that New York’s most-consumed Halloween candy is Sour Patch Kids, followed by candy corn and Hot Tamales. Why not switch it up a bit this year? You could treat your kids to an enjoyable day out to visit these fun spots or you could satisfy your own sweet tooth by stopping by one of these candy shops. Halloween-themed candies would also make the perfect gift for the special people in your family’s lives.