NYC Candy Shops to Stop By This Halloween For Some Great Candy
A recent study by CandyStore found that New York’s most-consumed Halloween candy is Sour Patch Kids, followed by candy corn and Hot Tamales. Why not switch it up a bit this year? You could treat your kids to an enjoyable day out to visit these fun spots or you could satisfy your own sweet tooth by stopping by one of these candy shops. Halloween-themed candies would also make the perfect gift for the special people in your family’s lives.
IT'SUGAR
This novelty candy store is a bit more for adults, but it offers everything from cereal boxes full of gummy worms to “Stranger Things”-themed candies, like this gummy pollywog. There’s even a sugar skull that is almost two pounds on its own. This is a great spot to stop by for a fun variety of candy for adults and kids, alike. 1870 Broadway, Unit B, itsugar.com
Dylan's Candy Store
You can’t go wrong with this New York City classic. This Halloween, they’re offering a variety of assorted treats, from a ‘Charmed to Eat You’ assortment of sour worms and mice, to ‘Graveyard Goodies’ with sour worms and chocolate milk duds. This candy wonderland is always a fun place to stop by. 1011 Third Avenue; 33 Union Square West, dylanscandybar.com
Brooklyn Floss
Brooklyn Floss is a cool new spot in Williamsburg that offers a hodgepodge of flavored cotton candy for those who want to reminisce about childhood carnivals. Although they do not have a Halloween line, they do have flavors like pumpkin spice, licorice, and root beer. They even have eggnog and gingerbread available for the winter holiday season! You can catch them at the Brooklyn Indoor Night Market or at Artists and Fleas Williamsburg. 307 Kent Avenue, Brooklyn; 70 North 7th Street, Brooklyn, brooklynfloss.com
M&M Store
The M&M store is always an exciting place to bring kids and guests who are visiting the city. Who doesn’t love M&Ms? Plus, you could get a personalized pack of treats, or pick up a pack of Halloween-themed M&Ms! 1600 Broadway, mymms.com
Sockerbit
This Swedish take on the New York City candy store offers a fun variety of Halloween candies, ranging from sour skull gummies to classic vampire teeth. Sweden takes candy very seriously, so you can’t miss their high-quality range of treats. 89 Christopher Street, sockerbit.com
Eugene J. Candy Co.
This Bushwick candy shop is every kid’s dream! With all of the candies made in-house by a former chemical engineer, this place is perfect for kids to get their Halloween fix. It’s completely decked out in Halloween decorations and offers a fun bunch of themed candies, such as the Halloween “freaks” or candied bunches of Nerds. 16 Wilson Avenue, Brooklyn, eugenej.com
Li-Lac Chocolates
Li-Lac Chocolates is one of New York City’s oldest chocolate houses. This Halloween, they’re offering a made-to-order big chocolate pumpkin that is about 2.2 pounds, as well as chocolate skulls. They even have little bags of chocolate fall leaves, which are very adorable and fitting for fall. 40 8th Avenue, li-lacchocolates.com
See's Candies
Another famous chocolate paradise in NYC is See’s Candies. This Halloween, they’re offering a delectable array of chocolates in its many forms. Break the candy norm this season with something new like their pumpkin spice lollipops, pumpkin pie truffles, or their delicious candy boxes. Although, keep in mind, these kinds of treats are best to keep hidden at home rather than to give out to trick-or-treaters. 60 West 8th Street, sees.com