NYC Classics With A Seasonal Sprinkle Of Holiday Magic

Do you believe in magic? There is no place more magical than New York City for the holidays! Nothing says classic NYC holiday more than Rockefeller Center. You can twirl on the Rink at Rockefeller Center in the beautiful plaza under the city’s famous Christmas tree. You can even head to the VIP Igloo for a reserved skate time, complimentary skate rentals, skate concierges to assist your family with skate rentals, in and out access to The Rink for the session, refreshments, and an assortment of freshly baked cookies. For the ultimate splurge, reserve private ice time and you can have the iconic rink to yourself (and your entourage). Your little ones will feel like stars on ice with the crowds looking on and you can savor the moment and treasure the memories forever.

Next head to the American Girl Store to celebrate the season and design and decorate your own gingerbread house! This festive activity includes everything your girl needs to make a one-of-a-kind holiday centerpiece with gingerbread pieces, frosting, and lots of candy decorations. And if that’s not enough, you can also sign up for the Holiday Doll Hair Salon Spectacular where you can learn how to create the new and exclusive Candy Cane twist hairstyle. After the event, your girl can admire her beautiful creation with some delicious hot chocolate and a sweet candy cane treat. There will also be holiday cookie decorating and holiday teas. These are fun and unique holiday events your girls and their favorite dolls won’t want to miss!

You can also spend the holidays like your favorite storybook character Eloise! Don’t miss The Plaza’s Tea with Santa hosted by Eloise at The Plaza. After being served Eloise’s favorite pink lemonade in tea cups and festive sweets and treats, Santa himself will visit and read a story. Everyone who loves Eloise is sure to love, love, love this tea party. And if you’re headed to The Palm Court for the Children’s Holiday Eloise Tea, they will be offering a complimentary Santa photo for guests with parties of 4+ from Monday to Wednesday during the Holiday Season. The Plaza also has a Rawther Fancy Holiday room package, including the holiday movie “Eloise at Christmastime” with milk and cookies served up in your beautiful room.

Another classic New York holiday tradition is a requisite visit to Macy’s Santaland. The young and young-at-heart will be transported into their wildest holiday dreams come true with twinkling trees, majestic mountains, luminating lights, adorable animals, and yummy gingerbread cookies. There’s a reason visitors from around the globe descend upon Santaland each and every holiday season: to experience the celebrated Christmas village for a truly extraordinary visit with Santa Claus himself. It’s breathtaking for kids of all ages and a dose of pure holiday magic.

Winter ONEderland: A Holiday Experience Above It All is a magical journey with a snowy ride to the top of One World Trade Center, including family friendly displays, festive food and beverage and visits with Santa on his brand new sleigh. Kids of all ages like walking through Glacier Cave, playing with the Giant Snow Globe; and “riding” with Santa in his sleigh over New York’s roof tops. Then hop across the street to the Holidays at Brookfield Place. You can visit Santa’s Winter Wonderland, taking in the fun and festive décor (think snow-topped Christmas trees and a fireplace with Christmas Stockings) and climbing up into Santa’s sleigh for some quality time with the big guy. Next make a wish at Luminaries where hundreds of colorful, glowing lanterns become activated by each visitor’s special wish. There’s also ice skating, holiday shopping, and celebratory seasonal performances, oh my!

This ultimate holiday agenda will create last memories of holiday magic for now and forever. Everyone will be sure to enjoy the most wonderful time of the year. Happy Holidays!