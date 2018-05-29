Dylan's Candy Bar

The Upper East location of this highly successful nationwide chain was where it all began. The three-story sweets extravaganza, a modern take on Willy Wonka’s Chocolate Factory, was opened in 2001 by Dylan Lauren (hence the name). The candy, however, is not simply a product, but also an art piece that has been carefully curated by the staff. The store houses over 7,000 confections from around the world making it one of the most extensive collections of candy in the world. While munching on delicious sweets you can appreciate the candy-themed installations, such as the famous candy tree. It’s sure to impress any age group. Some of Dylan’s Candy Stores’ fans include Michelle Obama, Oprah Winfrey, and Tom Cruise. 1011 Third Avenue, 646-735-0078, dylanscandybar.com.