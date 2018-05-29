6 NYC Candy Stores For Your Sweet Tooth
Everyone craves something sweet sometime. Here are some candy establishments ready to help you satisfy that sweet tooth.
Economy Candy
This candy store is an NYC institution. Open since 1937, the store is packed from floor to ceiling with 2,000+ items, including chocolate covered graham crackers (with and without jelly), chocolate covered pretzels, jelly rings, bags of gummies, or that candy bar you can’t find in a regular store. Compared to many big chains, Economy Candy is on the more affordable end of the sweets market. Still owned by the same family as when it opened, the store is a rarity. The owner, Jerry Cohen, who inherited the shop from his father, describes the effect his store has on people as a “sugar shock.” Get lost amongst the long aisles on a Saturday morning excursion with your little ones. 108 Rivington Street, 212-254-1531, economycandy.com.
Dylan's Candy Bar
The Upper East location of this highly successful nationwide chain was where it all began. The three-story sweets extravaganza, a modern take on Willy Wonka’s Chocolate Factory, was opened in 2001 by Dylan Lauren (hence the name). The candy, however, is not simply a product, but also an art piece that has been carefully curated by the staff. The store houses over 7,000 confections from around the world making it one of the most extensive collections of candy in the world. While munching on delicious sweets you can appreciate the candy-themed installations, such as the famous candy tree. It’s sure to impress any age group. Some of Dylan’s Candy Stores’ fans include Michelle Obama, Oprah Winfrey, and Tom Cruise. 1011 Third Avenue, 646-735-0078, dylanscandybar.com.
Sockerbit
Sockerbit is a departure from both the lower and higher-end decadence that characterizes the previous two stores. The sweets, the simple minimalist lines, and the white decor are an homage to the store’s Scandinavian roots. Their mission? Spread a beloved Scandinavian tradition here in NYC. Every Saturday Scandinavian children are allowed to buy their favorite sweets, or “lördagsgodis,” as a weekend treat. Sounds like a good idea to us! 89 Christopher Street, 212-2068170, sockerbit.com.
William's Candy Shop
This sweets shop is the epitome of Coney Island. After a walk on the boardwalk, a ride on the famous rides, or fun in the sand, visit this family-run store for a quick sugary pick-me-up that has been serving customers for over 75 years. Sink your teeth in some candy apples, munch on some popcorn, or tear up some cotton candy. If that doesn’t appeal to you, maybe you’ll like the marshmallow stick treats, ice cream, lollipops, or fudge. Your little ones will surely enjoy themselves, but the vintage decor is also enough to make any adult nostalgic. 1318 Surf Avenue, Coney Island, 718-372-0302, candytreats.com.
Aji Ichiban
Much like Sockerbit, Aji Ichiban has an international flare. This store, however, specializes in Asian sweets and snacks. Its first store opened in Hong Kong in 1993 and has since expanded internationally, serving customers in China, Singapore, the Philippines, and of course the U.S. Here you won’t find Reese’s Pieces, Skittles, or Red Vines. Instead, you’ll find Kato Drink candy, Nikkoh Marmo chocolate biscuit, and mango jelly. No matter whether it’s your first time trying these Asian sweets or you’ve been munching on them your whole life, the store it sure to bring a smile to anyone’s face. 37 Mott Street, 212-233-7650.
Li-Lac Chocolate
This gourmet chocolate shop is Manhattan’s oldest chocolate house operating and expanding since 1923. Now with multiple locations all over NYC, the store still makes artisan chocolate locally and in small batches, guaranteeing quality and freshness. Although it’s not as colorful as some of the other candy stores mentioned, the company’s chocolate factory at Industry City in Sunset Park puts the chocolate-making process on display through its oversized windows that mesmerize customers of every age group. 40 8th Avenue, 212-924-2280, li-lacchocolates.com.