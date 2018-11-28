NYC’s Best Gymnastic Programs for Your Little Acrobat!

Are you raising a little acrobat? Luckily, there’s no shortage of fantastic spots to swing around in the city. Here’s what’s new with some of our favorite programs.

92Y

92Y’s gymnastics program now features two new offerings that are quite popular: Ninja Kids and Parkour (ages 4-16). Ninja Night Out is a great way to sample this new craze. In Ninja Kids and Parkour (related but different classes) kids develop agility, balance, coordination, and upper and lower body strength; plus, they learn rolling and jumping techniques which help them get through obstacle courses. They also present opportunities for critical thinking. 92Y offers 12 Ninja Kids and Parkour classes each week, and roughly 100 weekly gymnastics classes in all. They also offer a competitive Parkour Training Team for ages 8-16. 92y.org, 212-415-5726

CHELSEA PIERS

The Chelsea Piers gymnastics program offers the best instruction, facilities, and coaching in Manhattan. With options for children of all ages and ability levels, the curriculum is specifically designed to help children develop their fundamental gymnastics skills as well as prepare them for more advanced classes. The Field House’s 23,000-square-ft gymnastics center offers specifically designed progressive gymnastics classes for boys and girls of all ages. chelseapiers.com/fh/gymnastics

COLUMBUS GYM

Classes range from 10 months to 12 years, so kids of all ages can enjoy the 3,000-square-ft gymnastics studio at Columbus Gym! Active tots explore the tumbling mats, party under the parachute, sing and dance while blowing bubbles, and of course, jump on the trampoline! Kids learn balance and coordination, develop their gross motor skills, and make new friends. Older students work on fundamental to advanced gymnastics skills on the balance beams, rings, bars, trampoline and floor. Columbus Gym now offers open play so little ones can explore the space and practice their skills. columbusgymnyc.com

DISCOVERY GYM

Discovery Programs had a successful USAIGC Team season last year, winning Copper Extra Large Team at States Competition. In existence for 45 years, Discovery continues to offer team as well as all levels of recreational gymnastics. For the little ones, they have free Baby Social, Gym for Tots, Sports, Soccer and Early Childhood Programming. They also offer Parkour for ages 3-12. discoveryprograms.com

GYMTIME RHYTHM & GLUES

Gymtime is excited to offer families Top Level Gymnastics, the newest addition to their gymnastics roster, which is created for experienced gymnasts who have previously trained at a competitive level. The class is a 90-minute lesson for girls who are accustomed to training at the highest possible level but are no longer able to maintain the hourly commitment. They continue to work the difficult skills on all four events, with the option to attend class once or twice a week. gymtime.net

JODI’S GYM

Jodi’s Gym has been providing New York kids the highest level of fun and fitness since 1982! Their step-by-step, no fail approach ensures that every child feels a sense of accomplishment, from the tiniest tumblers to advanced gymnasts. Their brightly-colored, safe, clean, and spacious facility is a child’s dream come true. You won’t find a more attentive, knowledgeable, enthusiastic, and friendly staff anywhere. Offered are adult/child gym (9-35 months), gymnastics (3-12 years), Ninja Challenge (4-9 years), free playtime for members, drop in classes, summer and school break camps, play groups, and the best birthday parties ever! jodisgym.com

NY KIDS CLUB

NY Kids Club prides itself on a variety of innovative gym programming for children 2 months to 12 years. From a baby’s first step in Gym Babies to their first summersault in Gym Tots to their first cartwheel in Gymnastics II/III, families love that their child can grow up at NY Kids Club through their nurturing and non-competitive gym classes. New gym offerings include “Tumble and Dance,” which combines gymnastics and dance in the gym, and “Ultimate Fitness,” a program designed to develop confidence, a sense of team, and a love of different forms of exercise. Programs are led by experienced, expert instructors who bring learning to life, and bring out the fun in fitness! nykidsclub.com

