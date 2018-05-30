Beach Getaways Perfect For Your NYC Summer
When the concrete jungle becomes too much this summer, take a break with these beach staycations.
Jacob Riis Park Beach
Leaving Brooklyn behind and entering the borough of Queens, Riis Beach offers more than just a beach getaway. Yes the waves are rockin’, but when the salt water gets to be too much, you can cool off at the Riis Park Beach Bazaar that features Brooklyn staples including Ample Hills Creamery and Fletcher’s BBQ. Throughout the summer, the bazaar also features concerts by up-and-coming artists.
image: purewow.com
Coney Island Beach
A classic beach spot, Coney Island Beach offers a nice setting next to the iconic Coney Island boardwalk filled with many treats including Nathan’s Famous Hot Dogs—and let’s not forget the famous Wonder Wheel and the rickety Cyclone. With these world-famous attractions, and tons of other rides located in Luna Park, you’ll be sure to have a day full of summer fun.
image: nytransitmuseum.org
Rockaway Beach
Close to Jacob Riis Beach, Rockaway Beach is a tad more secluded and perfect for when you want to forget about the noisiness of the city. This Queens beach is a little hard to get to without a car, but the Rockaway route of the NYC Ferry connects Lower Manhattan and Sunset Park to Rockaway Beach.
Image: thrillest.com
Manhattan Beach
If you’re looking for a more urban beach destination closer to civilization, check out Manhattan Beach located in Brooklyn. Manhattan Beach offers an assortment of outdoor activities with multiple basketball, tennis, and handball courts as well as a baseball diamond, all just steps away from the sand.
Image: brownstoner.com
Long Beach
If you’re really trying to get out of the city for a day, Long Beach is the perfect getaway. The entrance fee is $15 per person and the LIRR will drop you off right by the beach. Enjoy a wide variety of food and drink at the beach’s Shoregasboard Food Truck Market located along the boardwalk. And if you’re looking for some family-friendly activities, the Family Fun in the Park Summer Program offers craft activities, shows, and more!
image: skudinsurf.com
Fort Tilden
This hidden gem of a beach is located near Riis Beach, but is not quite as crowded. Once a United States Army Base, this 3-mile stretch of land will feel like your own personal beach. With multiple decommissioned military buildings to look at, Fort Tilden adds a little city history to your beach day.
image: timeout.com