Long Beach

If you’re really trying to get out of the city for a day, Long Beach is the perfect getaway. The entrance fee is $15 per person and the LIRR will drop you off right by the beach. Enjoy a wide variety of food and drink at the beach’s Shoregasboard Food Truck Market located along the boardwalk. And if you’re looking for some family-friendly activities, the Family Fun in the Park Summer Program offers craft activities, shows, and more!

image: skudinsurf.com