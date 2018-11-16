Sponsored Scoop: Upgrade Your School Field Trip Experience, Charter-Bus Style

Plan the best field trip in NYC with a charter bus rental

New York City showcases some of the most magnificent attractions that aim to educate and inspire students of all ages. From Central Park Zoo to the Children’s Museum of Manhattan, there are plenty of amazing places for your kids to experience with all their classmates.

Putting together a field trip is all fun and games in retrospect, but when it comes to planning the trip step-by-step, it can all seem pretty overwhelming. From keeping every single kid organized to figuring out logistics and making sure kids remain safe and entertained throughout the trip, the experience can be more stressful than it needs to be.

Luckily, there's a way to make the entire trip-planning process easier and less stressful: rent a charter bus.

How does something as simple as a charter bus rental make your field trip experience better? The benefits are endless:

1. Transportation logistics are completely covered.

Who has time to deal with planning out routes, dealing with New York's hectic traffic, and securing parking when you're already responsible for a whole group of kids? When you work with a charter bus rental company, you're matched with an experienced, local driver who knows the area well. Once you have your itinerary planned, they will plan the best routes to your destinations and coordinate secure drop-off and pickup locations. They'll also handle where to park while they wait for you, giving you less to stress over during the trip.



2. You have more time to spend with your children.

The whole point of your children's field trip is to provide them with an enriching experience while giving everyone time to bond and make new, lasting friendships. When you rent a coach bus, your main focus can be spending time with one another instead of organizing transportation all day. Your professional driver will handle everything while you sit back, relax, and enjoy the ride.



3. You can fit everyone on one vehicle.

Worried about how you’ll comfortably accommodate everyone in your group, including students, teachers, and chaperones? Your dedicated reservation specialist will build you a custom fleet to fit your needs, whether you need compact minibuses, full-sized motorcoaches, or a mix of both.

4. You can enjoy premium amenities.

Old, traditional school buses lack the special features you can receive on a charter bus rental, like reclining seats, air conditioning, on-board restrooms, WiFi, power outlets, TVs with DVD players, and more. That way, everyone can stay comfortable and entertained the entire trip.

