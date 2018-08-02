10 Super Stylish Nursing Bras For National Breastfeeding Month
These 10 nursing bras are perfect for any kind of breastfeeding mom! From sports bras to lingerie to loungewear, there’s something for everyone!
August marks National Breastfeeding Awareness Month, a movement aimed at promoting breastfeeding, advocating for mothers, and providing resources for these women. Created in 2011 by the United States Breastfeeding Committee, the National Breastfeeding Awareness Month is a celebration of moms everywhere! We’re taking part in the celebration by highlighting some of the best nursing bras on the market right now!
Boob Design Fast Food Bra
Boob, Fast Food Bra, $59, boobdesign.com
Hotmilk Lingerie Show Off Luxe Nursing Bra
Hotmilk, Show Off Luxe Nursing Bra, $59, hotmilklingerie.com
Rosie Pope Pump & Nurse Bra
Rosie Pope, Pump & Nurse Bra, $48, rosiepope.com
Belabumbum Sporty Mesh Nursing Bra
Belabumbum, Sporty Mesh Nursing Bra, $51, belabumbum.com
Cosabella Never Say Never Mommie Racerback Nursing Bra
Cosabella, Never Say Never Mommie Racerback Nursing Bra, $79.50, cosabella.com
You! Lingerie Lark Maternity and Nursing Bra
You! Lingerie, Lark Maternity and Nursing Bra, $41.60, you-lingerie.com
Seraphine Floral Satin & Lace Maternity & Nursing Bra
Seraphine, Floral Satin & Lace Maternity & Nursing Bra, $59, seraphine.com
Bravado Designs Sweet Pea Nursing Bra
Bravado Designs, Sweet Pea Nursing Bra, $34, bravadodesigns.com
Destination Maternity On Gossamer Convertible Underwire Nursing Bra
Destination Maternity, On Gossamer Convertible Underwire Nursing Bra, $46, destinationmaternity.com
Gap Maternity GapFit Low Impact Nursing Sports Bra
Gap, Maternity GapFit Low Impact Nursing Sports Bra, $49.95, gap.com