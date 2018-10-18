As we enter the cold months of November and December, here are some great options for sports events that you can enjoy with your family this November!

As we enter the cold months of November and December, the New York City sports scene opens up to us. You could attend a Brooklyn Nets game at the Barclays Center, take your family to their first New York Rangers game, or even join a Thanksgiving bike tour to gather food for those in need. Here are some great options for sports events that you can enjoy with your family this November!

Brooklyn Nets vs Houston Rockets

Barclays Center, November 2, 7:30pm

New York Rangers vs Buffalo Sabres

Madison Square Garden, November 4, 7pm

New York Knicks vs. Chicago Bulls

Madison Square Garden, November 5, 7:30pm

Disney On Ice Presents Mickey’s Search Party

Barclays Center,November 7-11

Barclays Center will be showcasing Mickey and his friends on their search for Tinker Bell through the massive world of Disney. Run into friends like Elsa, Moana, and even Captain Hook on this world-class figure skating adventure!

New York Knicks vs Orlando Magic

Madison Square Garden, November 11, 7:30pm

Bike Tour: Celebrating Connection – Randall’s Island and The Bronx!

Randall’s Island, November 11, 2pm

This bike tour is an exciting way to learn more about the uniqueness of Randall’s Island.

Family Nature Walk

Wave Hill House, Bronx, November 11, 1pm

Visit the Wave Hill House in the Bronx for a family-friendly walk through the woods. This event is open to ages 6 and up.

Cranksgiving NYC

November 17

This is one of New York’s most unique holiday events of the year. This bike-race/scavenger hunt is a fun way to collect food items to donate to The Bowery Mission. Just last year, this scavenger hunt gathered nearly 2,000 lbs of food! This event is open up to all ages and offers a variety of bike routes to go on depending on the level of the bike-riders.

Brooklyn Nets vs. Los Angeles Clippers

Barclays Center, November 17, 6pm

New York Rangers vs. Florida Panthers

Madison Square Garden,November 17, 7pm

New York Islanders vs New York Rangers

Madison Square Garden,November 21, 7pm

Harlem Globetrotters

Madison Square Garden,November 23 & December 27

Head over to Madison Square Garden for this electrifying athletic event. Packed with an acrobatic trampoline dunk team, augmented reality basketball, and more, this event is bound to be fun for your family this season.

The Frozen Apple: Cornell University v Harvard University

Madison Square Garden, November 24, 8pm

Do you and your children share a love for hockey? Hit up Madison Square Garden to witness one of the most famous rivalries in college hockey between Cornell University and Harvard University. The 2018 Frozen Apple is a can’t-miss event.

Rocket Park Mini Golf

New York Hall of Science, Queens,Until November 30

This nine hole golf course will teach kiddos (and adults alike!) important science concepts like escape velocity, gravitational assist, and more. For ages 6 and up.