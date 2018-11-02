The November/December 2018 Issue of New York Family
The November/December 2018 issue of New York Family with Sara Haines, your ultimate holiday fun guide, gifts for the whole family, and more
FEATURES
It’s a Brand New (GMA) Day for Sara Haines: The NYC mama and co-host of “Good Morning America’s” new third hour dishes on work, family, and her fave holiday traditions
What Makes a 21st Century Education?: Experts weigh in on the latest trends shaping how children learn and prepare themselves for life in the modern world
Giving Back: This holiday season, bring your children into the ritual of giving back and teach them why it matters
FAMILY FUN GUIDE
10 Great Events For Winter: Latin American Cultural Week, Winter’s Eve, Dog Film Festival, and more
Holiday Fun Guide: Your ultimate guide to celebrating the most wonderful time of the year here in New York City
HOME & AWAY
Travel: Jerusalem’s unique mix of culture, spirituality, and history make it a truly memorable family travel destination
Quality Time: Count the 25 days ‘til Christmas, or the eight nights of Hanukkah, with a super-easy seasonal DIY project
Real Estate: Twelve top properties for fabulous family living in Brooklyn, the outer boroughs, and the suburbs
COLUMNS
Editor’s Note: Warm wishes for the holiday season
Scoop: A cool new kids’ book, a Christmas tree resource, a pastry class in Harlem, and more
Treats: Our biggest holiday gift guide ever with luxe picks for pregnancy, baby, kids & more!
Special Place: Founded by a local mom and native New Yorker, Downtown gem PiccoliNY sparks creativity in children of all ages
Spotlight: Gymnastics: Noteworthy news for the year to come from our favorite local gymnastics programs
Starting Out: Brooklyn mom Kanchan Koya dishes on her new family cookbook Spice Spice Baby
Parent in Profile: In How To Be A Happier Parent, acclaimed writer (and mom-of-4) KJ Dell’Antonia shares her roadmap to the brighter side of parenting
Last Word: A local mother and grandmother delights in special rituals and memories passed from generation to generation