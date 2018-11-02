New York Family Camp Fairs The Blackboard Awards New York Baby Show
New York Family Magazine
    • New York Family Magazine

    • The November/December 2018 Issue of New York Family

    The November/December 2018 issue of New York Family with Sara Haines, your ultimate holiday fun guide, gifts for the whole family, and more

     By New York Family
    magazine cover with sara haines in a white sweater and jeans

    Photo by ABC/Lorenzo Bevilaqua. Sara Haines wears a sweater by Theory and jeans by MOTHER; both from Bloomingdale’s.

    FEATURES

    It’s a Brand New (GMA) Day for Sara Haines: The NYC mama and co-host of “Good Morning America’s” new third hour dishes on work, family, and her fave holiday traditions

    What Makes a 21st Century Education?: Experts weigh in on the latest trends shaping how children learn and prepare themselves for life in the modern world

    Giving Back: This holiday season, bring your children into the ritual of giving back and teach them why it matters

    FAMILY FUN GUIDE

    10 Great Events For Winter: Latin American Cultural Week, Winter’s Eve, Dog Film Festival, and more

    Holiday Fun Guide: Your ultimate guide to celebrating the most wonderful time of the year here in New York City

    HOME & AWAY

    Travel: Jerusalem’s unique mix of culture, spirituality, and history make it a truly memorable family travel destination

    Quality Time: Count the 25 days ‘til Christmas, or the eight nights of Hanukkah, with a super-easy seasonal DIY project

    Real Estate: Twelve top properties for fabulous family living in Brooklyn, the outer boroughs, and the suburbs

    COLUMNS

    Editor’s Note: Warm wishes for the holiday season

    Scoop: A cool new kids’ book, a Christmas tree resource, a pastry class in Harlem, and more

    Treats: Our biggest holiday gift guide ever with luxe picks for pregnancy, baby, kids & more!

    Special Place: Founded by a local mom and native New Yorker, Downtown gem PiccoliNY sparks creativity in children of all ages

    Spotlight: Gymnastics: Noteworthy news for the year to come from our favorite local gymnastics programs

    Starting Out: Brooklyn mom Kanchan Koya dishes on her new family cookbook Spice Spice Baby

    Parent in Profile: In How To Be A Happier Parent, acclaimed writer (and mom-of-4) KJ Dell’Antonia shares her roadmap to the brighter side of parenting

    Last Word: A local mother and grandmother delights in special rituals and memories passed from generation to generation

