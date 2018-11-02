The November/December 2018 issue of New York Family with Sara Haines, your ultimate holiday fun guide, gifts for the whole family, and more

FEATURES

It’s a Brand New (GMA) Day for Sara Haines: The NYC mama and co-host of “Good Morning America’s” new third hour dishes on work, family, and her fave holiday traditions

What Makes a 21st Century Education?: Experts weigh in on the latest trends shaping how children learn and prepare themselves for life in the modern world

Giving Back: This holiday season, bring your children into the ritual of giving back and teach them why it matters

FAMILY FUN GUIDE

10 Great Events For Winter: Latin American Cultural Week, Winter’s Eve, Dog Film Festival, and more

Holiday Fun Guide: Your ultimate guide to celebrating the most wonderful time of the year here in New York City

HOME & AWAY

Travel: Jerusalem’s unique mix of culture, spirituality, and history make it a truly memorable family travel destination

Quality Time: Count the 25 days ‘til Christmas, or the eight nights of Hanukkah, with a super-easy seasonal DIY project

Real Estate: Twelve top properties for fabulous family living in Brooklyn, the outer boroughs, and the suburbs

COLUMNS

Editor’s Note: Warm wishes for the holiday season

Scoop: A cool new kids’ book, a Christmas tree resource, a pastry class in Harlem, and more

Treats: Our biggest holiday gift guide ever with luxe picks for pregnancy, baby, kids & more!

Special Place: Founded by a local mom and native New Yorker, Downtown gem PiccoliNY sparks creativity in children of all ages

Spotlight: Gymnastics: Noteworthy news for the year to come from our favorite local gymnastics programs

Starting Out: Brooklyn mom Kanchan Koya dishes on her new family cookbook Spice Spice Baby

Parent in Profile: In How To Be A Happier Parent, acclaimed writer (and mom-of-4) KJ Dell’Antonia shares her roadmap to the brighter side of parenting

Last Word: A local mother and grandmother delights in special rituals and memories passed from generation to generation