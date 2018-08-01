This Punta Cana destination is designed for both kids and adults alike, and you’re sure to find something for everyone in the fam!

There’s only one place in the world you can get slimed with your family, meet SpongeBob, and stay in a replica of his Pineapple House. That place is the Nickelodeon Resort & Hotels located in Punta Cana.

What makes this Karisma Gourmet Inclusive resort unique is how nothing has been overlooked in ensuring parents have everything they need to have a stress-free, memorable vacation with their family. You’ll also be surprised by how luxury and relaxation are not compromised in keeping with the Nickelodeon theme. From the stunning lobby to the roomy suites, the decor is perfectly understated, yet very on-brand. This concept is carried throughout the resort’s 45-acre property on beautiful Uvero Alto Beach, one of the Dominican Republic’s most gorgeous and largely undeveloped beaches.

The layout of the property itself also aids in creating environments for both play and relaxation. All suites and villas are located between the center of the resort (where the lobby and Gourmet Inclusive Village are) and the ocean, making it easy to grab a bite to eat, indulge in the luxurious Vassa Spa, or lay out on the beach within minutes of leaving your room. If you’re in a first floor “Swim Up” Suite, you don’t even need to leave your room to swim. That’s right: You can actually hop in a pool directly off of your patio. There’s also a small kiddie pool near the lobby and a huge infinity pool, complete with a swim-up bar, near the beach.

Every room at the resort is tailored for families. There’s a drying rack on the patio for wet swimsuits, a freestanding tub, a walk-in shower (both with hand showers so you can rinse all that sand off) and TVs complete with HBO Family and all your favorite Nickelodeon shows, to name a few of the amenities. If you’re bringing an infant or a toddler along, the resort offers “Gotcha Covered” amenities like baby food, strollers, cribs, and bottle warmers. Room service is included in the Gourmet Inclusive® Experience as well. So if your kids want some French fries or a snack once you’ve already taken off your shoes, just pick up the bedside phone and place an order.

The majority of the activities are housed on the far side of the property at Nickelodeon Place. You can either take a 10-15 minute walk from your room or hail a golf cart at one of the designated stations and be dropped off at the entrance.

Upon entering Nickelodeon Place, there’s a little hub where you can shop Nickelodeon merchandise, catch a surprise visit from your favorite Nick characters, and even drop the kids off for supervised activities/classes while you grab a drink at Vino Vino or get a Sacred Stone massage.

If splash pads, water slides, and a lazy river sound like a good time to you, bring some sunscreen and a towel to Aqua Nick, the resort’s themed water park, because you could chill out here all day. One of the coolest features of the park, and of the entire resort, is that you can make a reservation to get the famous Nickelodeon slime treatment with up to four people. It’s definitely messy and costs an additional $50, but you get to keep a hilarious photo, the slime rinses off pretty easily with water, and it is truly a one-of-a-kind experience you and your kids will never forget.

Adjacent to the water park is the resort’s Sports Hub. If you’re looking to get a workout in during your vacation, or just want to play some basketball or soccer as a family, there are plenty of activities at this facility and entertainment complex that includes a clubhouse with a lounge area.

You’re definitely going to work up an appetite after being in the Caribbean sun all day. Luckily the all-inclusive aspect really makes feeding the whole family super simple. There are ample dining options available ranging from Sugarcane, an upscale buffet style restaurant where meals can also be cooked to order, to Spacewalker, a unique outer space themed restaurant serving “Interstellar Cuisine.”

Another unique feature of the resort you’ll definitely want to experience is the famed Character Breakfasts, which are hosted at the beautiful beachside restaurant Zest. Every Saturday and Sunday morning, SpongeBob, Patrick, Dora, Boots, the Fairly Odd Parents, the Ninja Turtles, and Paw Patrol join Zest diners for a “Pajama Jam” breakfast party. It’s a fun way to start the day and enjoy a hearty breakfast before hitting the beach or pool.