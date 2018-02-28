Dining Out With The Kiddos? Check Out Nibble+squeak

Founded by Brooklyn mama Melissa Elders, Nibble+squeak is a great way for new families to connect with other parents in their community while they enjoy dining out at top-tier eateries with their kids in tow. Nibble+squeak identifies great local restaurants (they’re presently in 11 major cities) that feature hospitality, accessibility, and culinary options for diners of all ages.

They help millennial fams enjoy the food scene in their city by collaborating with celebrated chefs and restaurants, offering curated dining guides, website content, and newsletters, and hosting “parent and pipsqueak” dining events.

To learn more, visit nibbleandsqueak.com!