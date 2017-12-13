The New York Times Has A New Kids’ Section

Following the success of a special print-only Kids’ section last spring and this past fall, the New York Times is launching a monthly Kids’ section dedicated to content for young readers starting on January 28.

“Our goal here is not only to help kids learn about the complex world they live in, but also to give them a taste, through a section designed just for them, of the pleasures of print media,” Jake Silverstein, editor-in-chief of the New York Times Magazine says in a press release. “We’ll treat the readers of this section the same way we treat all our readers: With respect.”

The section will mirror the regular Sunday paper and will cover sports, national news, food, opinion, and arts.

