New York Sports Tours Take Sports Lovers On A Journey Through Time

Travel back in time with the most influential players and teams in New York’s sports history and top it off with a delicious meal at Keen’s Steakhouse!

New York City is home to some of the greatest athletes and teams of all time, so it’s only fitting that New Yorkers are given the opportunity to travel back in time and explore some of the individuals and change-makers who made New York what it is today.

The New York Sports Tours experience is a revolutionary way to bring the long winding history of sports in New York to today’s families, sports lovers, and athletes! Families can pick between a four- and three-hour long tour that departs from the beautiful Grand Central and travels to more than 70 locations around Midtown Manhattan where some legendary events in sports occurred.

Throughout the tour, participants are able to witness original mini-documentaries that nobody else outside of the tour will ever see. Plus, not only will you be able to look at historic items from past teams and players, but actually touch and feel them, too!

To top off a tour of a lifetime, families will dine at Keens Steakhouse (a restaurant that is known for hosting beloved sports figures) with a New York sports personality, where you’ll be able to ask questions and get more insight and details of how sports in the city have shaped the culture of New York.

If you have an extra special sports fan in the fam, New York Sports Tours even offer private and custom tour experiences that incorporate special access to historic venues, premium seating options, and participation by sports figures!

The full experience tickets run for $200 and include dining at Keen’s and the tour ride without the dining elements are $150.

To learn more and buy your tickets, visit newyorksports.tours!