New York Rangers Offer Hockey Training For Kids

Do you want your kids to play hockey just like Marc Staal and Brendan Smith? You are in luck! This winter, your kids will get the opportunity to learn the basics of this sport from the best hockey players out there! With the support of Chase, the New York Rangers has put together the Junior Rangers Rookie Series initiative that introduces New York City kids to the game of hockey. The initiative offers introductory and advanced lessons in hockey, skating equipment, and exciting events hosted by current Rangers instructors and players.

The Junior Rangers Rookie Series has three levels of training that take into consideration your kids’ experiences and needs. If your kids have never tried ice hockey before, then the Try Hockey program is a perfect opportunity for them to hit the ice in a fun and supportive environment. This program is entirely free and designed for kids ages 5 to 9.

The next level of training is the Learn to Play program that will teach your kids the basic skills of skating, stick-handling, passing, and shooting. The program includes 10 one-hour lessons, a free full set of equipment, and a professional instructor from the Rangers staff.

Once your kids become confident enough to put their hockey skills to practice, they can join the Rookie League and play hockey alongside their teammates! The program’s participants will become familiar with the rules of the game and learn the importance of teamwork, responsibility, and respect in a fun and competitive environment. The Rookie League program includes one training session and one game per week as well as celebratory Junior Rangers Jamboree at the end of the season!

You can find out more about the program and register for the lessons at nhl.com!