    • New York Family’s January/February 2017 Issue

    Musician And Daytime TV Show Host Harry Connick Jr., The Best Strollers Of 2017, Our Annual Kids’ Classes Guide, And More

     By New York Family

    Photo by NBCUniversal – “Harry” – Heidi Gutman

    FEATURES

    High Notes: With his personal charm and musical gifts, Harry Connick Jr. is bringing a new vibe to daytime TV

    Stroller Eclipse: Our guide to the best strollers of 2017

    Keeping It Class-y: Our winter guide to the coolest classes in NYC for kids of all ages

    FAMILY FUN GUIDE

    15 Events For Winter: Celebrating Lunar New Year, the annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, “The Peter Pan Experience,” and more

    Winter Fun Guide: Explore the great outdoors (and indoors) by adding these great events and activities to your family’s NYC to-do list

    HOME & AWAY

    Quality Time: Five great organizations changing the food & family landscape in NYC

    Camp Countdown: How structure and values help create a positive camp environment

    COLUMNS

    Editor’s Note: Happy New Year

    Events & Offers: Sesame Street Live giveaway, our upcoming Camp Fairs, and nominating your teacher for a Blackboard Award

    Scoop: Chic maternity fitness wear, a new school on the UES, parent-child DJ classes, a new museum app, and a great culinary program

    Spotlight: Language: Some of NYC’s top language programs are finding new ways connect kids with culture

    Education: At Preschool of Rock, every student is with the band

    Starting Out: Our annual guide to the best pre- and post-natal education, exercise, and support classes in NYC

    Growing Up: Parenting coach Amy McCready teaches parents how to “un-entitle” their children in her new step-by-step guidebook

    Must Read: How city parents can help their kids understand the importance of environmental conservation

    Parent In Profile: GloZell—the popular vlogger whose recent journey to parenthood has been shared by millions—gets personal

    Good Idea: One local dad delights in seeing his daughter discover performing at A Class Act NY

    Last Word: A mom comes to terms with her son’s commitment to cleats, capes, and clothes

