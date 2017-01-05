New York Family’s January/February 2017 Issue

Musician And Daytime TV Show Host Harry Connick Jr., The Best Strollers Of 2017, Our Annual Kids’ Classes Guide, And More

FEATURES

High Notes: With his personal charm and musical gifts, Harry Connick Jr. is bringing a new vibe to daytime TV

Stroller Eclipse: Our guide to the best strollers of 2017

Keeping It Class-y: Our winter guide to the coolest classes in NYC for kids of all ages

FAMILY FUN GUIDE

15 Events For Winter: Celebrating Lunar New Year, the annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, “The Peter Pan Experience,” and more

Winter Fun Guide: Explore the great outdoors (and indoors) by adding these great events and activities to your family’s NYC to-do list

HOME & AWAY

Quality Time: Five great organizations changing the food & family landscape in NYC

Camp Countdown: How structure and values help create a positive camp environment

COLUMNS

Editor’s Note: Happy New Year

Events & Offers: Sesame Street Live giveaway, our upcoming Camp Fairs, and nominating your teacher for a Blackboard Award

Scoop: Chic maternity fitness wear, a new school on the UES, parent-child DJ classes, a new museum app, and a great culinary program

Spotlight: Language: Some of NYC’s top language programs are finding new ways connect kids with culture

Education: At Preschool of Rock, every student is with the band

Starting Out: Our annual guide to the best pre- and post-natal education, exercise, and support classes in NYC

Growing Up: Parenting coach Amy McCready teaches parents how to “un-entitle” their children in her new step-by-step guidebook

Must Read: How city parents can help their kids understand the importance of environmental conservation

Parent In Profile: GloZell—the popular vlogger whose recent journey to parenthood has been shared by millions—gets personal

Good Idea: One local dad delights in seeing his daughter discover performing at A Class Act NY

Last Word: A mom comes to terms with her son’s commitment to cleats, capes, and clothes

