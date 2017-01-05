New York Family’s January/February 2017 Issue
Musician And Daytime TV Show Host Harry Connick Jr., The Best Strollers Of 2017, Our Annual Kids’ Classes Guide, And More
FEATURES
High Notes: With his personal charm and musical gifts, Harry Connick Jr. is bringing a new vibe to daytime TV
Stroller Eclipse: Our guide to the best strollers of 2017
Keeping It Class-y: Our winter guide to the coolest classes in NYC for kids of all ages
FAMILY FUN GUIDE
15 Events For Winter: Celebrating Lunar New Year, the annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, “The Peter Pan Experience,” and more
Winter Fun Guide: Explore the great outdoors (and indoors) by adding these great events and activities to your family’s NYC to-do list
HOME & AWAY
Quality Time: Five great organizations changing the food & family landscape in NYC
Camp Countdown: How structure and values help create a positive camp environment
COLUMNS
Editor’s Note: Happy New Year
Events & Offers: Sesame Street Live giveaway, our upcoming Camp Fairs, and nominating your teacher for a Blackboard Award
Scoop: Chic maternity fitness wear, a new school on the UES, parent-child DJ classes, a new museum app, and a great culinary program
Spotlight: Language: Some of NYC’s top language programs are finding new ways connect kids with culture
Education: At Preschool of Rock, every student is with the band
Starting Out: Our annual guide to the best pre- and post-natal education, exercise, and support classes in NYC
Growing Up: Parenting coach Amy McCready teaches parents how to “un-entitle” their children in her new step-by-step guidebook
Must Read: How city parents can help their kids understand the importance of environmental conservation
Parent In Profile: GloZell—the popular vlogger whose recent journey to parenthood has been shared by millions—gets personal
Good Idea: One local dad delights in seeing his daughter discover performing at A Class Act NY
Last Word: A mom comes to terms with her son’s commitment to cleats, capes, and clothesInterested in stories like this? Sign up for our eNewsletter New York Family Weekly Scoop
Save
Save
Save
Save
Save
Save
Save
Save
Save
Save
Save
Save