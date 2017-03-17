New York Family Partner: DK Publishing

Easter is about new beginnings—and that’s a particularly appropriate theme for babies, who are just beginning to understand the world around them. What better way to help them than with books?

For babies and toddlers, it’s less about phonics and more about imparting a love of books—in particular by teaching them that books are full of fun and surprises. Younger babies love high-contrast images and things to touch, feel, and hear, while toddlers are beginning to grasp simple words and children of all ages love to be read to aloud.

Here are some sweet books for your baby, big or small, that are perfect for his or her Easter basket.

Laura Lambert is a writer, editor, and mother-of-two living in Los Angeles. She blogs for Brightly, a Penguin Random House site that helps parents raise kids who love to read.