    • The August 2018 Issue Of New York Family

    New York Family’s August 2018 issue with “Chicago Med” star Yaya DaCosta, tons of end-of-summer fun, the coolest school supplies, and more

     By New York Family
    magazine cover featuring chicago med star yaya dacosta

    Photo by Monica Wandrey for Classic Kids Photography. Yaya DaCosta wears a Zimmermann top and pants and Suzanna Dai earrings.

    FEATURES

    Divine Secrets of the Yaya Motherhood: “Chicago Med” star Yaya DaCosta opens up about work, parenting, and staying centered

    Choosing Wisely: Our guide to the school choice process, plus our annual guide to NYC’s top private schools

    Put it in Park: New York’s State and National Parks offer endless opportunities for end-of-summer family fun

    FAMILY FUN GUIDE

    10 Great Events for August: Blues and BBQ in Hudson River Park, the annual Jazz Age Lawn Party, and more

    A Lavish Labor Day: Celebrate the end of summer with these NYC happenings

    HOME & AWAY

    Travel: We set a course for sunny shores in Florida (Orlando and the Palm Coast), Aruba, Bermuda (by land and by sea), and the Dominican Republic

    Real Estate: We’ve curated your ultimate guide to the hottest properties for families in Downtown Manhattan

    Quality Time: “TODAY’s” Siri Daly shares two of her favorite summer recipes from her book, Siriously Delicious

    COLUMNS

    Editor’s Note: A celebration of the summer season’s final days

    Events & Offers: Win tickets to Arthur Ashe Kids’ Day, get the scoop on where to find us on social media, and more

    Scoop: A new book of dreamy motherhood photography, a cool UES ice cream shop, chic maternity fashion news, a museum resource, and a special place for local mamas

    Spotlight: Dance: Leap into the school year with new offerings from some of our fave local dance programs

    Treats: The coolest school supplies in every color of the rainbow

    Starting Out: Four NYC moms share their personal breastfeeding stories in honor of National Breastfeeding Month

    Parent in Profile: How local mama and entrepreneur Christina Geist manages her multifaceted life

    Last Word: One mom surprises herself with her newfound devotion to her daughter’s chosen sport

