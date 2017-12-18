14 Great Youth Soccer Programs In New York City

The Downtown Soccer League

Lower Manhattanites have a soccer league of their own called Downtown Soccer League. The neighborhood recreational youth soccer league provides training like sportsmanship, skills, and team building for kids ages 5-18. They do not have tryouts so anyone and everyone of any experience is welcome to join. The co-ed community teams are created out of players and age groups and they compete in friendly games. The league takes place in the fall and is open to anyone with a passion for soccer!