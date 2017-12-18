14 Great Youth Soccer Programs In New York City
Future soccer pros will love enhancing their skills at these great youth programs!
-
Manhattan Soccer Club
Manhattan Soccer Club is the largest soccer club in New York City. They offer a multitude of training sessions and teams for kids ages 2-23. Throughout their time at MSC, children will learn strength, competition, and sportsmanship. With a range of fields in all five boroughs, the teams are accessible to everyone in New York. Coaches and players are always available to answer and questions or concerns.
-
Asphalt Green
Located in the Upper East Side, Asphalt Green is a highly acclaimed NYC youth soccer program. Their coaches are all USSF and NSCAA certified to ensure the highest level of instruction. They prep their players with competition and developmental soccer curriculum. Their programs range from beginner instructional classes all the way to their elite travel team. They offer classes, leagues, lessons, and teams, so there is something there for every kid.
-
Super Soccer Stars
For those looking for a fun, non-competitive soccer league for their kids, look no further. Super Stars Soccer uses positive reinforcement and teaches each individual child at their own pace. They have more than twenty Manhattan indoor and outdoor locations, and a few in Brooklyn and the Hamptons as well. The group offers general-admission sessions for $20 and up where they do stretching, drills, and scrimmages. The organization starts teaching kids as young as 2.5.
-
Chelsea Piers
Kids getting antsy being stuck inside all winter? Get those winter jitters out at Chelsea Piers youth soccer league! Chelsea Piers offers individual and team training at their indoor field. The league has both recreational and competitive divisions, so everyone can pick their preference. The recreational team is ages 5-16 and the competitive team is ages 8-18.
-
Manhattan Kickers Soccer Club
This Manhattan-based soccer league has been “instilling the heart of soccer into New York City kids since 1975.” Their programs and leagues are highly acclaimed. They offer both recreational and travel programs for the competitive and not-so competitive. Their recreation team takes place in the fall where 600 kids play against one another in a friendly, fun scrimmage. Their travel team offers competitive players a place to perfect their soccer skills and train with the top coaches and instructors in the city.
-
The Downtown Soccer League
Lower Manhattanites have a soccer league of their own called Downtown Soccer League. The neighborhood recreational youth soccer league provides training like sportsmanship, skills, and team building for kids ages 5-18. They do not have tryouts so anyone and everyone of any experience is welcome to join. The co-ed community teams are created out of players and age groups and they compete in friendly games. The league takes place in the fall and is open to anyone with a passion for soccer!
-
West Side Soccer League
Volunteer-run soccer league since 1987, West Side Soccer League is a youth-centered soccer program promoting fun, family activity. They have approximately 400 teams of boys and girls ages 5-18 each season who practice and compete in Riverside Park, Central Park, and Randall’s Island. Their philosophy is “everyone who registers, gets in, and gets to play.” With a variety of divisions for all age groups, kids of any age will enjoy their time with West Side Soccer League.
-
Soccer Kids NYC
Soccer Kids NYC is a well known youth soccer program offering membership to kids throughout the boroughs. They teach kids all the fundamentals of soccer using high energy approaches and unique styles to engage all the class members. The coaches limit their classes only 4 players at a time to individualize the learning. The classes are full of drills and scrimmages for skill developing.
-
Brooklyn AYSO Region 273
This Brooklyn-serving soccer league is a division of the American Youth Soccer Organization. Kids ages 4-19 will be able to practice and compete in games while developing skills like team building, determination, and of course, soccer! This is a community run organization so players and parents alike will get to know their neighborhood!
-
Downtown United Soccer Club
Downtown United Soccer Club is non-profit organization who strives to educate, train and inspire youth soccer players of all ages and abilities. The Club offers a wide range of programs including recreation teams, classes, an academy, and camps. They play all around the city and offer something for every soccer player!
-
Soccer R Us
For kids ages 16 months-14 years, Soccer R Us has incredible skill learning classes for all the future Beckhams. Classes take place inside at Prospect Lefferts Gardens in the fall and winter and outside at Prospect Park Grounds in the the spring and summer. Their age-divided classes teach drills and warm ups to encourage skill and teamwork.
-
Sonic Soccer Academy
This Brooklyn-Based Youth Soccer Academy takes a different approach to the regular soccer classes. They use small weighted soccer balls from the the Brazilian Futsal style to slow down the game and make sure every child gets an opportunity to play. Coaches and mentors at Sonic Soccer Academy focus on creating an environment that helps kids build confidence and express their creativity through the sport.
-
Super Kickers
For outer boroughs, these soccer classes and after-school programs are scattered around Queens. Super Kickers offers classes for kids ages 18 months-12 years and instills the habit of exercise, togetherness, and soccer agility. They offer classes everyday of the week so parents and kids with all sorts of schedules can still attend. If soccer isn’t your thing, they also offer yoga, dance, and gymnastics!
-
Riverdale Soccer Club
For kids with a little more experience under their belts, Riverdale in the Bronx has their own soccer club that takes place in the fall and spring. Players must make it through tryouts to get in, but grades 1-2 can attend instructional programs where there is not tryout necessary. The spots fill up quick so be sure to keep an eye out for the spring tryout!