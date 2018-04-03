The Edible Academy, coming to the New York Botanical Garden in June, will be the focus of a partnership between the NYBG and meal preparation company Blue Apron.

The New York Botanical Garden, a “living museum” as well as a major research and educational facility, announced today that it will be partnering with Blue Apron, the meal-kit company, in an effort to promote sustainable gardening practices and the use of fresh ingredients.

The NYBG’s Edible Academy, a garden and classroom complex, will be the focus of this partnership. The Academy teaches kids every step of growing their own food, from planting to harvesting, and how to prepare it in delicious and healthy ways. It’s a natural place for a partnership with Blue Apron.

The partnership will include seasonal signage in the garden portion of the Edible Academy, which will be designed to offer information about plants, gardening, and cooking in a kid-friendly way. Students who participate in the Edible Academy’s educational programs will also receive co-branded recipes and fresh produce to further encourage cooking at home. Some Blue Apron customers will find vegetables and herbs in their seasonal delivery kits that tie into what the Edible Academy is growing, as well as discounts and special tickets to the Edible Academy.

Both Christine Fu, senior director of partnerships at Blue Apron, and Terry Skoda, executive vice president for external relations at NYBG, are excited about the partnership. “We believe visitors of all ages will benefit from learning more about how to use fresh ingredients to create delicious meals at home,” Fu says. “It is with the collaboration of visionary companies such as Blue Apron that we will be able to continue to effect real change for current and future generations in New York City,” adds Skoda.

For more information, visit nybg.org!