Congregation Kehilath Jeshurun Holiday Camp

Ring in 5779 with this camp for kids nursery-aged through 6th grade, created so parents can attend services while kids are having a service of their own. Kids will indulge in everything from holiday treats to games and activities. Drop-off is 10am and pick-up is 1pm, and synagogue staff can escort children to and from services. You can pre-register at their website.