A Sweet New Year: Rosh Hashanah Events
Dip the apples in some honey and prepare for a sweet Jewish New Year at any of these fam-friendly events spread throughout the city!
92Y Family Services
92Y has crafted a Rosh Hashanah service that accommodates parents with kids from newborn to 7 years that’s led by Rebecca Schoffer, the director of Jewish family engagement and Shababa. The one-hour service is followed by a Kiddush with treats!
Congregation Kehilath Jeshurun Holiday Camp
Ring in 5779 with this camp for kids nursery-aged through 6th grade, created so parents can attend services while kids are having a service of their own. Kids will indulge in everything from holiday treats to games and activities. Drop-off is 10am and pick-up is 1pm, and synagogue staff can escort children to and from services. You can pre-register at their website.
JCC Manhattan
Everyone’s welcome at this Rosh Hashanah event where you leave the new year behind by tossing bread crumbs into the Hudson River as a tashlich ritual.
Celebrate at Children's Museum of Manhattan
The Children’s Museum of Manhattan is getting in on the High Holiday festivities with their own slate of activities. Kids can make 3D crafts and cards, create a bee sculpture, and make honeycomb prints as they learn all about Rosh Hashanah.
image: sideways.nyc
Taste Buds Cooking Camp
Cook up some classic holiday treats with Taste Buds Kitchen like Apple-y Date Bars and Handmade Flatbread. Go to a one- or two-day camp session, whatever fits your schedule.