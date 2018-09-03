New York Family Camp Fairs The Blackboard Awards New York Baby Show
    • A Sweet New Year: Rosh Hashanah Events

    Dip the apples in some honey and prepare for a sweet Jewish New Year at any of these fam-friendly events spread throughout the city!

    By Caitlin Wolper

      92Y has crafted a Rosh Hashanah service that accommodates parents with kids from newborn to 7 years that’s led by  Rebecca Schoffer, the director of Jewish family engagement and Shababa. The one-hour service is followed by a Kiddush with treats!

      Ring in 5779 with this camp for kids nursery-aged through 6th grade, created so parents can attend services while kids are having a service of their own. Kids will indulge in everything from holiday treats to games and activities. Drop-off is 10am and pick-up is 1pm, and synagogue staff can escort children to and from services. You can pre-register at their website.

      Everyone’s welcome at this Rosh Hashanah event where you leave the new year behind by tossing bread crumbs into the Hudson River as a tashlich ritual.

      The Children’s Museum of Manhattan is getting in on the High Holiday festivities with their own slate of activities. Kids can make 3D crafts and cards, create a bee sculpture, and make honeycomb prints as they learn all about Rosh Hashanah.

      image: sideways.nyc

      Cook up some classic holiday treats with Taste Buds Kitchen like Apple-y Date Bars and Handmade Flatbread. Go to a one- or two-day camp session, whatever fits your schedule.


