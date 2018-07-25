5 New Museum Exhibits Your Family Needs To Visit This Fall
Fall is filled with comfy sweaters, pumpkin picking, and museum days! Check out these five exciting new exhibits opening soon!
Harry Potter: A History of Magic at the New York Historical Society
In celebration of the 20th anniversary of the U.S. publication of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, the New York Historical Society will be showcasing a collection of century-old rare books, manuscripts, and magical objects as well as original drawings by J.K. Rowling and Harry Potter illustrator, Jim Kay. Harry Potter: A History of Magic will be on display from October 5, 2018-January 27, 2019, nyhistory.org
The Namaste Express at the Children's Museum of Manhattan
From dance classes to art programs, the Children’s Museum of Manhattan always has something going on! Looking ahead, the museum is currently developing an exhibit entitled, The Namaste Express. When it opens, The Namaste Express will aim to educate kids on Indian culture by taking families on a “train ride” that exposes them to culture, geography, and far more. Activities will include art-making and STEM: There’s sure to be something for everyone! The Namaste Express opens fall 2018, cmom.org
A City for Corduroy: Don Freeman's at the Museum of the City of New York
Explore the beginnings and influences of the artist who created one of the most popular little bears in the literary world, Corduroy. Don Freeman documented different aspects of New York City through his artwork and published works like Corduroy, Pet at the Met, and Hattie the Backstage Bat, among others. A City for Corduroy: Don Freeman’s New York opens fall 2018, mcny.org
Everything is Connected: Art and Conspiracy at the Metropolitan Museum of Art
Find out how art and conspiracies are intertwined in the Everyone is Connected: Art and Conspiracy exhibition at the Met. From crooks to UFOs, explore western conspiracies through paintings, photographs, sculptures, and more. Everyone is Connected: Art and Conspiracy will run from September 18, 2018-January 6, 2019, metmuseum.org
Andy Warhol From A to B and Back Again at the Whitney
Explore one of the most recognizable American artists, Andy Warhol, and how his work has varied over time. Kids will love iconic images like his Campbell’s soup can. From the beginning of his career to the end, experience the largest monographic exhibition to date at the Whitney. Andy Warhol From A to B and Back Again will run from November 12, 2018-March 31, 2019, whitney.org