The Namaste Express at the Children's Museum of Manhattan

From dance classes to art programs, the Children’s Museum of Manhattan always has something going on! Looking ahead, the museum is currently developing an exhibit entitled, The Namaste Express. When it opens, The Namaste Express will aim to educate kids on Indian culture by taking families on a “train ride” that exposes them to culture, geography, and far more. Activities will include art-making and STEM: There’s sure to be something for everyone! The Namaste Express opens fall 2018, cmom.org